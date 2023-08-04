People Who Offer Witchcraft Services Now Able to Invoice in the SAT

Title: Witchcraft Services Now Recognized for Invoicing by Mexico’s Tax Administration Service (SAT)

Subtitle: SAT’s expansion of catalog allows practitioners of alternative healing and holistic medicine to invoice

Mexico’s Tax Administration Service (SAT) has taken a significant step in recognizing the legitimacy of alternative healing practices, including witchcraft, voodoo, and energy work, by allowing practitioners to invoice their services. The SAT has expanded its catalog of services and products to include these unconventional practices within the health division, specifically in the alternative and holistic medicine group.

As part of this initiative, the SAT has assigned billing codes to various activities related to sorcery, healing, shamanism, and energy work. It is now the responsibility of the individuals offering these services to correctly identify the nature of their product or service when issuing an invoice.

To simplify the process, the SAT provides an online catalog of services and products. This catalog allows taxpayers to search for the appropriate billing code using different categories such as type, division, group, and class. Additionally, the SAT offers the option to search the catalog by keyword, ensuring ease of use for practitioners who may not be familiar with the specific fields.

The SAT has classified sorcery, healers, shamans, and energy work as alternative medicine practices. In the health category, the SAT includes comprehensive health, disease prevention and control, food and nutrition services, and maintenance, renovation, and repair of medical equipment. The alternative and holistic medicine group also encompasses other activities besides sorcery, healing, and shamanism. This category includes herbal treatments, such as herbal medicine services, medical cures with algae or marine algae, and cure services with hot springs.

The inclusion of homeopathic practice is another notable addition in the alternative medicine group. This encompasses both the initial diagnosis and consultations for remedies.

In addition to updating its catalog, the SAT has launched a new mobile application to facilitate the invoicing process. The app allows taxpayers to generate and send invoices directly from their cell phones, making it more convenient and efficient. The application offers simple invoice formats, the ability to save templates and frequent clients’ information, and facilitates the stamping of invoices with the Digital Seal Certificate (CSD). Furthermore, taxpayers can consult and share invoices via email, WhatsApp, Messenger, and other applications through the app.

The SAT’s new invoicing tool primarily targets taxpayers with a low volume of invoice issuance. It is available for download on iOS and Android mobile devices, requiring an active password and a valid Digital Seal Certificate for issuance. The app, called Factura SAT Móvil, is free and was developed by public servants without generating any additional costs to the budget for contracts or acquisitions.

The inclusion of unconventional practices in the SAT’s catalog and the launch of the mobile app aligns with the organization’s strategy to simplify, expedite, and secure tax compliance for individuals and businesses. It is crucial to note that Invoice 4.0, which encompasses the recent changes in the SAT, faced delays in its implementation due to new billing requirements. These requirements include providing the Federal Taxpayer Registry (RFC) code, name, reason or company name, postal code of the tax domain, and use of the tax receipt.

With this progressive move, Mexico’s SAT has acknowledged and legitimized alternative healing practices, allowing practitioners to invoice their services. This development not only benefits those who offer witchcraft services and other unconventional forms of healing but also demonstrates the SAT’s commitment to comprehensive and inclusive tax practices.

