Baierbrunn (ots)

Hay fever is not only annoying outside, but can also be annoying in the apartment – namely when eating: the apple, cherries or nuts just eaten leave an unpleasant tingling sensation in the mouth. The current edition of health magazine “Apotheken Umschau” explain why: proteins from food are den Pollen Allergens similar – it comes to a Kreuz allergy.

“Antibodies of the immune system react not only to the actual allergy triggers, but also to similar proteins in food.”says Professor Margitta Worm, Head of Allergology and Immunology at the Dermatological Clinic of the Berlin Charité. The good news: The signs of cross-reactions are usually mild and pass quickly, life-threatening symptoms are extremely rare.

Patients with mild symptoms can nutritional advice help. Because there are often acceptable alternatives. Also Heatfor example with apples and nuts, can help.

