Home » People with hay fever often cannot tolerate certain foods
Health

People with hay fever often cannot tolerate certain foods

by admin
People with hay fever often cannot tolerate certain foods

Word & picture publishing group – health reports

Baierbrunn (ots)

Hay fever is not only annoying outside, but can also be annoying in the apartment – namely when eating: the apple, cherries or nuts just eaten leave an unpleasant tingling sensation in the mouth. The current edition of health magazine “Apotheken Umschau” explain why: proteins from food are den Pollen Allergens similar – it comes to a Kreuz allergy.

“Antibodies of the immune system react not only to the actual allergy triggers, but also to similar proteins in food.”says Professor Margitta Worm, Head of Allergology and Immunology at the Dermatological Clinic of the Berlin Charité. The good news: The signs of cross-reactions are usually mild and pass quickly, life-threatening symptoms are extremely rare.

Patients with mild symptoms can nutritional advice help. Because there are often acceptable alternatives. Also Heatfor example with apples and nuts, can help.

This report is only free for publication with reference to the source. The health magazine “Apotheken Umschau” 4B/2023 is currently available in most pharmacies. There is much more interesting health news at as well as on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Press contact:

Julie von Wangenheim, Head of Corporate Communications
Katharina Neff-Neudert, PR Manager
Tel.: 089/744 33-360
E-Mail: [email protected]
www.wortundbildverlag.de

Original content from: Wort & Bild Verlagsgruppe – health reports, transmitted by news aktuell

See also  veterinarian dr Franz Spitzer convinces with a new approach in veterinary medicine

You may also like

double homicide. The couple have a son, but...

what are they and how to recognize the...

four young men dead and two seriously injured

Tonight Inter-Juve is worth the Italian Cup final...

Horror in Haiti, 13 gang members lynched and...

Ukraine-Russia war, April 26 news | Zelensky: “Russia...

Roma Primavera won the Italian Cup: Fiorentina beat...

Space, the Hakuto-R lander of the Japanese start-up...

Bitonto (Bari), collision between two cars: four young...

Russia, Lavrov: “Nobody needs the Third World War”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy