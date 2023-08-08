Home » Pepper spray during Travis Scott show, 60 intoxicated
Pepper spray during Travis Scott show, 60 intoxicated

“The evening went well thanks to the coordination and cooperation between institutions, law enforcement agencies and the Live Nation organizers supported by the local promoter The Base. The coordinated and joint work meant that even the tense moments that registered last night due to a few irresponsible people and which could have turned into a potential danger were managed in the best possible way with professionalism and timeliness and averted thanks to the perfect organizational and safety machine set up, as happens in every big and small event”, say the organizers of the Travis Scott concert.

To attend the Travis Scott concert, scheduled last night at the Circus Maximus, a 14-year-old boy climbed inside the Archaeological Park, on the terrace of the Palatine Hill. To elude the surveillance of the Park he accidentally fell into a hole from a height of about 4 meters. It took the intervention of the fire brigade to extract it. The minor was then taken by ambulance to the Bambino Gesù. The Carabinieri of the Command of Rome Piazza Venezia then intervened and identified the 14-year-old and entrusted him to his parents: he risks a complaint for invasion of land or buildings.

