Another rather dangerous episode occurs within the school walls. This time it all happened Pavia, at the Leonardo da Vinci middle school. Here, just this morning, January 30, as reported Ansasomeone would have used dello pepper spray in the gym premises.

Some boys, ten to be exact, who were there to teach a lesson in physical education have remained get intoxicated. These are young people between 12 and 13 years of age. These suddenly started accusing respiratory tract problems and burning eyes.

It’s not just a joke in bad taste

Hence the intervention of the 118 emergency services, called by the school management. The youngsters are in good condition: only two of them needed a further check in the emergency room of the San Matteo Polyclinic.

At the moment an investigation is carried out to discover the identity of the perpetrator of the gesture, who is thought to be a student. In addition to the 118 operators, the firefighters and agents of the Pavia Police Headquarters intervened, who started investigations.

It’s not the first time a similar episode has happened: a few years ago, at the time of the sad massacre of Corinaldo at the Lanterna Azzurra nightclub, there was even talk of a crazy fad. There can be no question of such cases as goliardate or jokes in bad taste: these are certainly gestures that can have very serious consequences.