(ANSA) – TRIESTE, FEBRUARY 22 – Technologies applied to DNA and RNA are useful for improving food quality, as is already happening for tomatoes and wheat. This was illustrated today by Pierdomenico Perata, professor of Plant Physiology at the Sant’Anna High School, speaking at the workshop on the challenges of feeding the planet in a sustainable way, organized by the National Institute of Oceanography and Experimental Geophysics OGS and by the Trieste International Foundation FIT, ongoing at the ICTP Abdus Salam Institute for Theoretical Physics.



“We need to trust science, even in the field of technologies applied to food”, underlined Perata.



“For technologies applied to DNA we are talking about a slight but substantial modification, different from transgenesis, which allows, and will allow, to obtain improved plants. It is modified but nothing strange is added” the scientist specified “and we already have a product on the market, a tomato that contains higher levels of gaba, sold in Japan, a substance used as a dietary supplement”. The other technology, RNA, is instead applied, for example, “to wheat, to eliminate the production of acrylamide. Like all foods, wheat also contains useful substances but also substances that are not good. In this case, it is removed something, but always with the same aim: to obtain healthier foods”.



There is a problem of trust, as the researcher points out: “The final consumer is wary and sometimes afraid of agricultural technologies. When we are offered a technological novelty, a new telephone, we absolutely want it. In that case, innovation is appreciated, while the tomato maybe scares. It is understandable, but it must be remembered that we are heading towards a growing population, with the climate changing, an aspect that will make agriculture increasingly difficult. We will find ourselves facing a food emergency situation, and At that point, personal beliefs on that front are likely to change.” (HANDLE).

