Perceived truth or fact? Real estate really is that expensive > – News

According to a study by the Handelsblatt Research Institute, real estate is not as expensive as it used to be. The study looks at the significantly higher interest rates in the early 1980s, but ignores changing demands and regional differences in prices.

by Markus Plettendorff

80 square meters in the old building in Hamburg-Winterhude: 885,000 euros. 86 square meters in need of renovation in Hanover’s southern part: almost 300,000 euros. 120 square meters in Kiel-Düsternbrook for the first time: almost one million euros. An excerpt from current real estate advertisements quickly raises the question: who should pay for it? And in general: At these prices, who can still afford to own a home?

The study does not only look at current prices

However, a study by the Handelsblatt Research Institute has come to the conclusion that real estate is more affordable than ever before. But it is important to know that regional differences are not taken into account.

What the researchers have done goes beyond just looking at current prices. They also looked at old costs, compared the interest rate environment from yesterday and today, and also the income situation. This is how a so-called affordability index came about. This was then compared with the 1980s – and the researchers came to the conclusion that in the early 1980s it was even more difficult to buy your own home than it is today.

Interest rates were up to twelve percent in the early 1980s

A phase of sharply increased real estate prices and extremely low interest rates is currently behind us. Mortgage interest rates have risen significantly since the start of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, but real estate prices have fallen only slowly or – in desirable locations – not at all. So it feels like it’s impossible for many to buy a property.

In retrospect, however, there have also been many years in which real estate prices have been stable but incomes have continued to rise. And the contrast is particularly stark when you look at mortgage interest rates in the early 1980s: back then, they were not four but ten and twelve percent.

A number of factors make buying real estate more expensive today

But there are also factors that make buying a house or apartment more expensive today than it was 40 years ago. State subsidies are a topic, for example: In the past, there was more money than today with tax depreciation models or direct state payments.

Property and property transfer taxes are also a comparatively new topic. Up until the 1980s, no real estate transfer tax had to be paid at all for owner-occupied residential property. In 1997 it was 3.5 percent nationwide. For more than 15 years, the topic has been a matter for the federal states and now up to 6.5 percent have to be paid – calculated on the purchase price. In Lower Saxony it is five percent. The state has not necessarily made buying real estate easier.

Spend more of your income on housing

If you look at the affordability index of the real estate industry, you will see that today you have to spend a little more of your income on an apartment than ten years ago – especially for good residential areas. However, this is not an overly dramatic increase. Nevertheless: It has certainly become more difficult for lower income groups – not least because of inflation, which means that more money is lost for the cost of living.

Own claim also leads to increase in costs

Your own demands on the living environment also play a role in the overall assessment. In recent years, the living space per inhabitant has increased significantly. In the early 1990s, everyone had about 35 square meters at their disposal, today it is almost 48. If you calculate that at an average square meter price of 3,500 euros for a family of three, then that amounts to additional costs of 136,000 euros.

The index does not take regional differences into account

What the affordability index does not take into account are sometimes large regional differences. You can get an apartment in Vechta for well under 3,500 euros per square meter. For an apartment in a sought-after district of Hamburg, on the other hand, hardly anything should go below 6,000 euros, unless twice as much is asked for. Two districts further – in a less sought-after location – you can find something for just over 4,000 euros per square meter.

So where you look plays a huge role in affordability, as does how willing you are to compromise on size, amenities, state of sanitation and neighborhood. This is all very individual, as is the question of how much equity there is.

Basically, however, one can say: Even if interest rates have risen – they were also significantly higher at one point. Real estate prices are also falling, albeit slowly and not everywhere. And if an interesting property has been advertised for a long time: simply make an offer – a ten percent discount, say industry experts, is often possible.

