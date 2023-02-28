Home Health Pereira leaves Maggio Fiorentino
Pereira leaves Maggio Fiorentino

Pereira leaves Maggio Fiorentino

It is a complicated Risk, the one that starts from Piazza della Signoria (read Florentine Maggio) and reaches as far as Saxa Rubra, or rather Viale Mazzini, headquarters of Rai. But…

It’s a complicated Risk, the one that starts from Piazza della Signoria (read Florentine May) and reaches as far as Saxa Rubra, or rather viale Mazzini, headquarters of the Rai. But it’s a domino effect – the one that mostly affects Carlo Fuortes, today ad of state TV – which in one way or another is starting to move. Uncertain outcome, still but the new telluric shock is from yesterday: Alexander Pereira he resigned as superintendent of the Florentine Maggio Musicale Foundation in a letter sent to Mayor Dario Nardella (and today there is the Governing Council). A step back requested by the mayor himself, head of the Foundation, last Friday in a two-way confrontation (as they say in these cases: frank and direct). Nardella, who yesterday “thanked Pereira for this gesture marked by a strong sense of responsibility, attachment to the theater and sensitivity” and who reiterated “the absolutely positive judgment on the significant work done in these difficult years marked by Covid », was quite direct: Pereira needed a step back, who is also being investigated for embezzlement for the expenses incurred and charged to the Foundation.

THE BALANCE

What does Fuortes have to do with it? It has to do with it because, according to rumors, the most popular name for the Florentine Maggio, or at least the one at the top of Nardella’s list, is certainly that of the Rai CEO, a big name (with which the mayor of Florence has an excellent relationship) which would definitely take off the Tuscan review. And the choice, of course, would also be appreciated by the parts of Piazza del Collegio Romano, seat of the Ministry of Culture led by Gennaro Sangiuliano: the minister does not directly have a say in the matter, but according to ancient practice (a sort of gentlemen’s agreement) the Superintendent of the May must be a shared name.
And if the choice were Fuortes, the Melonian minister would score two blows in one: giving a highly prestigious summit to Maggio, pleasing Nardella, and (above all?) freeing up the seat in Viale Mazzini. One aspect remains, which is not insignificant: to convince Fuortes. Who, according to the drafts coming out of Rai, has not yet decided to accept the assignment. For the moment, the ad would still seem perched on a sort of hic manebimus optime, even if he knows – in his heart – that especially after Sanremo with a high rate of leftist politicization, the ball for his replacement has begun to roll on the inclined plane .

Fuortes, it’s no mystery, would like another job: that of La Scala. Where, however, Superintendent Meyer will remain in charge until March 2025 and where, with balance sheets absolutely in order, there are no conditions for a change. It is true that one could proceed with the practice of the “Designated Superintendent”, i.e. chosen even two years in advance (this is done in the main cultural institutions, precisely to ensure the right programming for Bodies, Theaters or Opera Houses) but this does not seem government orientation. Who, on the other hand, is thinking of another offer for Fuortes: accept Maggio, then – if he does well – he will have his chances for La Scala. And in Rai? There the name of Roberto Sergio is mentioned, in the centrist area, with transversal consensus, with Giampaolo Rossi as general manager (but an intervention by the Board is needed). A dossier that is now on Giorgia Meloni’s table. The only one that can solve the Risk.

