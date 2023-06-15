Perfect Body for Summer: The Incredible Diet Everyone Is On

We reveal to you the miraculous diet that makes you lose so many kilos without effort: this summer you will be perfect like this.

A gentle weight loss without too many sacrifices is the desire of many because we are nearing summer and there are those who are already on the beaches while there are those who will arrive shortly. One of the best diets you can try to get fit fast is the hypermetabolism much loved by Hollywood stars. Italians are about to prepare for the swimsuit test and therefore the topic of diet is at the top of the charts in conversations between women but also men.

The fast-metabolism diet is to be taken into particular consideration because it allows you to lose kilos and get back in shape but also gives a real shock to the metabolism which will then serve to burn calories and avoid fat deposits. With this diet you can lose up to 9 kilos in 4 weeks. This diet was created by what in America is a real nutrition star ie Haylie Pomroy. His method is based on the motto “Food is medicine” and that is, food is medicine. She promises to lose 9 kilos in 4 weeks but it is not an impossible target, indeed it is within everyone’s reach simply by eating particular foods at certain times of the week.

Food is the medicine to speed up the metabolism

In fact, with his method the metabolism accelerates and the fat is burned naturally. This diet absolutely forbids taking sugars, dairy products, caffeine and theine, corn and soy, yeast and wheat flours. It is a precise program divided into three phases.

Phase 1 covers Monday and Tuesday. At this stage there is a need to unwind from stress and persuade the body that it will no longer have to store fat. In these two days you need to eat only proteins, fruit with a high glycemic content such as mango, pineapple or melon and whole grains with a high carbohydrate content: brown rice, spelled or wholemeal pasta. These foods are not chosen at random but their purpose is to stimulate the thyroid to burn more fat. During this stage you also need to do some cardio sports.

phase 2

Particularly important is phase 2 which involves the Wednesday and Thursday. Here we go to unlock fat reserves and increase muscle mass. These two days include a diet that favors proteins and vegetables but completely devoid of carbohydrates and fats.

These foods are chosen precisely because they have a high protein content and help and stimulate muscle formation. Turkey meat, beef, but also chicken meat and fish are perfect as well as cabbage or broccoli. This is a somewhat difficult phase because there is a total absence of carbohydrates and fats and you have to eat unseasoned meat, fish and vegetables.

phase 3

Phase 3 covers Friday, Saturday and Sunday. In this third phase there is a need to speed up the metabolism and “convince” it to burn fat. These three days are crucial because healthy fats are replenished both in meals and snacks. Proteins and carbohydrates can be consumed but in moderate quantities. At this stage you have to eat olive oil, eggs, nuts, seeds, coconut and avocado.

In the third phase, foods are important but also relaxing activities such as yoga, meditation or massage. This is because you need to lower your stress hormone and increase circulation. This is the fundamental scheme to be repeated for another three weeks up to one total of 4.

Star favorite

The creator of the fast-metabolism diet argues that food does not represent the enemy but rather is the medicine that serves to reactivate the slowed down metabolism. This diet involves the body but also the mind because it aims to overcome the idea that food is something negative, on the contrary, he sees it as the main tool to speed up the metabolism and eliminate the accumulations of fat which are the real enemy of our figure.

In dieting the psyche is important and if we develop a love-hate relationship towards food this can lead to unhealthy attitudes. This diet aims precisely to stimulate and regenerate the liver, thyroid and adrenal glands. Jennifer Lopez e Beyoncé are just some of the many Hollywood stars who claim that this diet works really well and that it makes you lose so many pounds without stress. What we recommend is to always contact you anyway to a dietician which will tell you if this meal plan is right for you and your specific health condition.

