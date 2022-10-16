The legs have always been a tool of female seduction: keeping the legs in shape is one of the greatest desires of women who follow diets and exercises in the gym to prevent and treat the hated cellulite and avoid the onset of veins and capillaries. or they rely on medical and aesthetic therapies, with the aim of making a part of the body that is not only synonymous with femininity, but performs very important functions for our organism, to age as little as possible.

Legs and brain

Many do not know that the legs also play an important role in maintaining brain health: walking, running, exercising with the legs are good for the brain by stimulating the formation of new nerve cells. Several studies show that when the legs stop and we move less, new nerve cells and neural stem cells are also reduced, essential for keeping the brain itself healthy. But the legs and feet are also essential for a normal return to the heart of the venous blood, which collects metabolic waste from the periphery to carry them to the lungs for the essential gas exchange between carbon dioxide and oxygen. A good venous circulation of the legs and in particular a good dynamic functioning of the foot, exert the compression on the vascular structures necessary to facilitate the return of lymph and blood as the lower limbs do not benefit from the direct thrust of a pulsating pump such as the heart.

The soles of the feet? Vitali

At the level of the soles of the feet there are two vitally important structures: the Leiars insole (formed by small capillaries) and the Vault Triangle (architectural structure located in the deepest part of the foot where the most important deep veins reside, whose stimulation walking, it activates the ascent against gravity of the blood and lymph).

Antioxidant foods

To keep venous and lymphatic circulation in good working order and delay aging of the legs, a healthy lifestyle and some preventive and curative measures are essential. Maintaining a correct weight, daily physical activity with specific exercises but also sports (the ideal activities are walking even barefoot, swimming and cycling) and proper nutrition by eating lots of fruit and vegetables and preferring foods rich in antioxidants are fundamental. natural and vitamins such as blueberries, other berries, black grapes, tomatoes, potatoes and bananas; grapefruit, oranges and kiwis (rich in vitamin C). Also very healthy are the oily fish and salmon rich in fatty acids that keep the blood fluid and sulfur, which favors the elimination of waste that are at the basis of the formation of cellulite. Other important lifestyle measures are avoiding smoking and alcohol, not abusing coffee and keeping the intestine regulated as constipation can cause obstacles to venous circulation.

The advices

During the day you must avoid standing still for a long time standing or sitting for long periods, occasionally raise your legs or stand on tiptoes, go up and down stairs, wear comfortable shoes. Also avoid heels that are too high or too low (3-4 cm heels ideal) and sources of heat and direct sun in the hottest hours, prefer a cold-lukewarm shower to a bath in the tub and to sleep with your legs a little ‘raised from the bed surface. Try not to wear clothes that are too tight or clothing that can tighten and compress the superficial veins.

Treatment of pathologies

In addition to these preventive measures, there are many therapeutic strategies for the treatment of leg pathologies that must be identified after a thorough examination combined with instrumental diagnostics with echocolordoppler and a global medical evaluation of the patient. You can face medical, instrumental, physiotherapy, nutritional or metabolic treatments with targeted programs for cellulite and localized adiposity, stretch marks and scars using techniques such as manual lymphatic drainage, compression with elastic stockings, ozone therapy, carboxytherapy, mesotherapy up to surgical therapy for the most severe venous or lymphatic insufficiency.

Spa treatments

Even the spa treatments are very effective for those suffering from cellulite and circulatory problems: the vascular paths with salsobromoiodic thermal waters thanks to the alternation of hot and cold water allow you to do a beneficial gymnastics with a toning action as they pass from a warm water that dilates the blood vessels to a cold that constricts them makes the tissues do a sort of gymnastics, strengthening them and improving circulation. These treatments also carry out a marked anti-inflammatory action and are also recommended for overweight subjects and during pregnancy, because they lighten the legs in the moment of most intense circulatory difficulty, but also for the elderly and all those who complain of an annoying feeling of heaviness in the limbs. lower.

Gianfranco Beltrami