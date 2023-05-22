Performance anxiety in children, what it is and what to do to prevent it from becoming a problem

We hear more and more often about performance anxiety even among children, not just among adolescents, and we wonder if this psychological discomfort is typical of these years and of today’s children.

Certainly the return to school rhythms, after a long period of pandemic, may have played a role. Many children have become unaccustomed to the classroom, to the presence of the teacher, to his requests, to the co-presence of classmates and even to simply leaving the house to go to school.