Home » Performance anxiety in children, what it is and what to do to prevent it from becoming a problem
Health

Performance anxiety in children, what it is and what to do to prevent it from becoming a problem

by admin

We hear more and more often about performance anxiety even among children, not just among adolescents, and we wonder if this psychological discomfort is typical of these years and of today’s children.

Certainly the return to school rhythms, after a long period of pandemic, may have played a role. Many children have become unaccustomed to the classroom, to the presence of the teacher, to his requests, to the co-presence of classmates and even to simply leaving the house to go to school.

See also  The actual measurement of "Qiao Kebo GP Grand Prix": different time and space backgrounds, some games are better to stay in memory | 4Gamers

You may also like

Ultraprocessed foods are bad for you: here’s how...

Dating: “Women often only start looking when they...

I BRING – Greetings – News – IRELAND

Is diet enough to reduce bad cholesterol?

Red wine, 3 and a half glasses reduce...

Endometriosis: causes, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment

The meeting and the story. By Mario Novello...

Roberta Marcon had dedicated her life to animals....

“Alcohol is bad for your health”. Here comes...

Children too much on screens with the pandemic,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy