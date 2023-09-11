performed the first liver transplant without transfusions

The first liver transplant from a cadaveric donor without blood transfusions was performed at the Tor Vergata polyclinic in Rome: the patient is a Jehovah’s Witness. The operation took place at the end of August and the patient had an excellent post-operative course with a normal recovery of the functionality of the transplanted organ.

INSIGHTS

The intervention

«I want to thank the entire team of the Hepatobiliary Surgery and Transplant Unit directed by me, made up of surgeons and nurses, hepatologists and anesthetists for their close collaboration, together with the transplant nursing coordination, the operating room nurses who made both the complex planning of the operation, and its subsequent execution without the possibility of transfusion of blood components and blood derivatives as expressly requested by the patient”, states Giuseppe Tisone, Director of the Hepatobiliary Surgery and Transplant Unit of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic, in a note. «This was possible thanks to a gained experience in the field of liver transplants and an accurate multidisciplinary management system, starting from the pre-operative period, which was guaranteed by optimizing the preparation of the recipient suffering from advanced liver disease – he adds – Component Furthermore, the effective management during the surgery was essential, with the surgical team composed of surgeons TM Manzia and L. Tariciotti as protagonists, who, thanks to their experience, used surgical strategies that reduced losses to a minimum intraoperative blood tests and the team of anesthesiologists who allowed for optimal management of the intra- and post-operative therapy”.

Transplant without transfusions

The collaboration of these various excellences of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic has made it possible to plan a liver transplant without the use of transfusions in a subject suffering from terminal liver disease. This provides renewed opportunities for those with advanced liver disease to receive a transplant to restore their quality of life.