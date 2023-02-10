Felix Gretarssona former Icelandic electrician, lost both of his upper limbs, in a work accident when he was just 26 years old. After 20 years of waiting, he was the first man to receive an arm and shoulder transplant. After a long surgery i 15 ore Felix is ​​back to living his life. Today he is still in therapy but he is fine and can feel the warmth of a hug.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Felix’s was a bad accident. L’Icelandic electrician he was working on high-tension wires when he was electrocuted and fell to the ground on the ice: broken bones and ruined organs, including his liver. Alive by chance he wakes up from a coma with his arms, which had been totally burned by the current, amputated at shoulder level.

The intervention, the first in the world

The episode dates back to 1998, when the former electrician was only 26 years old. So 20 years later, in 2017, he moved to France to Lyon, where a pioneer of limb transplantation works like Dr. Jean-Michel Dubernard. He puts himself on the list, finds a donor and on January 13 of this year finally the double arm transplant; 15 hours in the operating room, then a completely satisfactory post-operative course.

The man was operated on at the Eduard Herriot public hospital in Lyon, within the university polyclinic Professor Badet had set up a special research protocol for him, mobilizing 50 professionals also in collaboration with a private clinic, the clinique du Parc.

After losing both arms, Felix Gretarsson is now able to hug his grandkids for the first time after receiving the worlds first double arm transplant. Check out his amazing story below!

Then the most awaited news: the wife has made it known that her arms are always warmer that she has sensations and small movements. The beginning of a transplant that will go down in history even if the road is still long: «We will continue to monitor it – explains Professor Lionel Badet, of the Lyon university hospital – many things can still happen. In terms of rehabilitation, he will be treated very intensively. That’s six hours of re-education a day, first in passive mobilization and then in active mobilization. The re-education will last two or three years.’ Felix’s wife, Sylwia: “I am extremely happy for him, I will do everything to accompany him.”

To date, Felix can embrace his child, who was recently born.