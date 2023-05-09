Perfumes & Co. – popular Mother’s Day gifts

CONSUMER INITIATIVE with tips on how to choose

Berlin, May 9, 2023. Perfumes, magnificent bouquets of flowers and chocolates are among the classic Mother’s Day gifts. The CONSUMER INITIATIVE says what to look out for when buying.

If you want to please your mother with a new fragrance, you are spoiled for choice. Over 1,000 different scented waters are commercially available. Scents and fragrances that the recipient has liked to use can provide orientation. It is advisable to take enough time when making your selection so that the scents can develop. The top note makes the first impression and lasts about 10 minutes. Then the heart note unfolds, which is noticeable for a few hours. It forms the character of the perfume and largely determines the fragrance direction. Finally comes the base note. It is advantageous to spray the products onto a test strip as a test, since scents unfold differently on the skin. It is sufficient to test three to five scents in order not to overwhelm the nose.

In addition to perfumes, cosmetic products such as creams or lotions are often given away. Fragrances also play a role here. However, as a trigger for contact allergies, they can have undesirable effects. The specification of fragrances that often trigger allergies can make it easier to select compatible products.

Alternatives to scented water are colorful bouquets of flowers, fine pralines and chocolate. Roses are particularly popular on Mother’s Day. Like other imported cut flowers, however, they are repeatedly criticized. This is due to poor working conditions and exposure to pesticides on the flower farms. The same applies to the negative social and ecological consequences of cocoa cultivation and the conditions on the plantations. Therefore, fair trade roses and chocolate products that have been manufactured under humane conditions and in an environmentally friendly manner are to be preferred. They can be recognized by the Fairtrade mark, for example.

The VER-BRAUCHER INITIATIVE offers more about fragrances and labeling rules for fragrances in the 16-page special issue “Fragrances & Fragrances”, which is available free of charge at www.verbraucher60plus.de can be downloaded. Those interested can find out more about the Fairtrade mark and other seals for more sustainable products at www.label-online.dethe portal with information and ratings for the labels.

The VERBRAUCHER INITIATIVE eV is the federal association of critical consumers founded in 1985. The focus is on ecological, health and social consumer work.

