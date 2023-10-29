perhaps we all suffer a little from it – breaking latest news

by Danilo di Diodoro

Living in suspicion and having irrational beliefs is more common than you think. Conspiracy ideas on the part of more or less specified individuals or organizations can find particular reinforcement in social media

Suspicious attitudes and downright paranoid ideas are not exclusive to those suffering from psychotic disorders, but can also occur with a certain frequency in the general population, especially in periods of social and economic tension. this emerges from a research carried out on approximately 1,300 people of Spanish nationality, published in the journal Schizophrenia Research, and of which first author Alba Contreras of the Psychological Sciences Research Institute of Louvain, Belgium.

Our research indicates that paranoid beliefs show a continuous distribution in the general population, within which a few individuals have many paranoid ideas and many individuals have few. These results are similar to those found in previous research on a representative sample of the British population.

The investigation

The results of the study highlighted how widespread concerns regarding people one deals with are widespread, so much so that the statement with which the majority of people agreed was: it is better to avoid other people knowing too much. of you. However, it is possible that this sense of uncertainty and vulnerability was influenced by the fact that the study was carried out during the pandemic, therefore under conditions of social stress and uncertainty.

New Scientist magazine also dedicated an article to paranoia, defining it as the unfounded belief that other people want to harm you, a belief supported by thoughts such as the fear of receiving physical harm, or even just the idea that other people are laughing behind your back. . These are prevalent and seriously disturbing ideas in some people who suffer from schizophrenia, but they can present themselves in anyone in the form of suspiciousness and irrational beliefs that become very difficult to dismantle.

The influence of loneliness and social media

Although it has been verified that frankly pathological paranoid ideation is often the consequence of a condition of solitude, it has recently been ascertained that some paranoid mental attitudes, such as conspiracy ideas on the part of more or less specified individuals or organizations, can find particular reinforcement in social media, as indicated by research carried out by Praveen Suthaharan and Philip Corlett of Yale University in New Haven in the USA.

Paranoid conspiracy theories can be maintained without particular stress if a person can believe that there are friends and acquaintances who share the same belief as they say in their study. As with political or religious beliefs, conspiracy ideas appear to be unassailable precisely because they are shared, and in this way the anxiety and depression that normally occurs in those who believe in conspiracy theories are neutralized, they write.

The evolution of the concept of paranoia

The concept of paranoia has had some evolutions over the history of psychiatry, but essentially this term today refers to the presence of persecutory ideas, i.e. the belief that someone more or less identified is intent on harming us. However, the concept of idea of ​​reference also belongs to the same psychopathological area, i.e. the belief that completely normal or causal events can instead have some special meaning or even refer specifically to the person who perceives them.

The hypothesis: paranoia could play a role in human evolution

According to Nichola Raihani, a psychologist at University College London, it is possible that ideas of persecution and reference have been of some use in the evolutionary history of human beings. Primitive populations had to collaborate with foreign groups but remain wary of them, because at any moment they could reveal aggressive intentions.

In 2016 Raihani also carried out research on a group of volunteers to explore the relationships between paranoid thinking and ethnic discrimination, discovering that suspiciousness increases when groups perceived as strangers are present in the context. One must imagine the general tendency to experience paranoid thoughts a bit as if it were the volume knob on the radio he says. If humans have this ability for a reason, then they must be able to turn it up or down as needed. And so exposure to what is perceived as a possible social threat becomes the stimulus that makes many people turn up the volume.

At the basis of the disorder is perhaps the hyperactivity of brain areas

A specific alteration in the functional connectivity between some brain areas has recently been identified which appears typical of people with a tendency to persecutory and paranoid thinking. This is an anomalous information exchange activity between the prefrontal cerebral cortex and the amygdala, a small almond-shaped structure that represents a fundamental hub in the processes of managing fear.

In particular, it would be above all the connectivity with the right amygdala that is hyperactive in those who tend to paranoid thinking. The prefrontal cerebral cortex plays a very important role in the integration of signals coming from other structures of the brain and is the place responsible for the top-down control of human behavior says Linlin Fan of the School of Behavioral and Brain Sciences at the University of Texas Dallas, first author of a study published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Facebook

X

