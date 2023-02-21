Perioral dermatitis is a particular form of dermatitis, characterized by a rash that develops around the mouth. The underlying causes of this pathology are many and not all are known.

However, there are factors that can trigger the reaction, such as the use of particular steroid creams and ointments. Find out in the deepening what it is symptoms related to perioral dermatitis and what is the right treatment to heal.

What is perioral dermatitis

The perioral dermatitis it is usually a rash limited to the skin on the face around the mouth or chin. This type of pathology differs from atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and herpes zoster.

The red, inflammatory skin changes also look like acne or rosacea. The perioral rash on the face it is usually chronic, or flares up at certain times.

The symptoms, precisely for this reason, range from mild to more severe in the exacerbation phases.

This type of dermatitis, unlike stress dermatitis, it occurs mainly in younger women, usually between the ages of 20 and 45. Children are also often affected. Men rarely develop facial dermatitis.

Perioral dermatitis is harmless, it is absolutely not contagious or dangerous like allergic dermatitis.

This is mainly a cosmetic problem, because the rash on the face can easily become a psychological burden for those affected.

Perioral dermatitis: causes and triggers

The exact cause of perioral dermatitis is not yet known. There are many factors that could be involved in the development of this rash.

In many cases an association can be observed between excessive skin care and the onset of perioral dermatitis.

The frequent use of care products (moisturisers, night creams, nourishing creams, etc.) and cosmetics seems to favor the onset of oral rhinitis and this pathology, in turn, causes the skin around the mouth to dry out and to the nose, it dries it up, it irritates it.

This leads to the characteristic inflammatory changes in the skin.

The use of cortisone-containing products on the face can apparently promote perioral dermatitis. In addition to cortisone ointments, for example, this also includes inhaled cortisone preparations, such as those used in asthma therapy.

What are the other triggers of perioral dermatitis? Here they are listed:

Sunlight;

hormonal contraceptives (ovulation inhibitors such as the pill);

gastrointestinal disturbances (such as constipation);

increased production of sebum in the skin (seborrheic constitution);

fluoride toothpaste;

colonization of the skin with certain fungi (Candida) or bacteria (such as fusiform spirilla).

So too stress can promote the eruption, because weakens the immune system and makes the organism more susceptible to disease and germs. Perioral stress dermatitis is very common.

Perioral dermatitis symptoms: how does it manifest itself?

Perioral dermatitis primarily affects the skin around the mouth and chin, with a one to two millimeter wide border adjacent to the red of the lips being spared skin changes.

An early sign of the disease is an impressive number of pimples around the mouth. Subsequently, the following symptoms may occur:

itching or burning redness of the skin (erythema);

0.2 to 0.4 cm large red nodules (papules), some with a yellow tip;

scaly skin around the mouth;

pustules;

itching;

eczema;

some patients have also revealed a feeling of tightness in the skin.

For a correct diagnosis it is essential to consult a specialist. In a nutshell, perioral dermatitis is recognizable by the presence of inflammation in the area around the mouth, but if not treated properly and promptly, it could also extend to other parts of the face.

In some cases, the skin around the eyes can also get affected but in such a circumstance This is referred to as periocular dermatitis.

Once signs and symptoms appear and the diagnosis is obtained, it is important to start immediately the right therapy for the specific case.

Natural cures and remedies

The first step of treatment is the so-called zero therapyi.e. complete give up all cleaning and skin care products, as well as cosmetics.

This behavior should be maintained for at least six to twelve weeks, with the first successes starting to arrive as early as three weeks. During the zero therapy, those affected should also refrain from:

corticosteroid cream;

fluoride toothpaste;

perfumes;

perfumed detergents;

room sprays.

One is also recommended thorough and delicate cleansing of the face, swithout cosmetics or chemicals, just with warm water. The use of microfiber cloths has also proven itself well, as they gently remove impurities from the skin.

After cleansing, it is recommended to gently pat (do not rub!) the skin with a clean towel. The towel should have been washed with a detergent without fabric softeners and perfumes.

After that you can use one barrier creamsuitable for preventing dermatitis.

The pharmacological treatments decided by the dermatologist, may concern the following drugs:

Sodium bituminosulfate gel; the gel is applied in the evening in a very thin layer to the inflamed areas of the skin. It works against excessive sebum production, reduces inflammation and itching and helps fight bacteria and fungi;

Zinc ointment; if the rash around the mouth persists, this ointment may help;

Antibiotic cream: Your doctor will prescribe this medicine. In the most serious cases, the prescription of oral antibiotics may also make sense;

Isotretinoin, if the dermatitis is severe and does not respond adequately to antibiotics, treatment with the acne medication isotretinoin may be attempted.

Before using a preparation on inflamed skin for the first time, it should always be checked for compatibility on a small area on the back of the hand.

The natural remedies for perioral dermatitis are:

wet compresses with black tea: the tannins of black tea have an astringent and drying effect on over-treated skin. The cool moisture from the impact relieves itching and tightness.

To do this, soak a compress in cooled black tea, squeeze it a little and place it on the affected area of ​​skin. If necessary cover with a cotton cloth. Leave the compress for 10-15 minutes. Then cleanse your face with clean water and pat dry gently.

You should too avoid stimulants such as alcohol and nicotine. These substances damage the skin’s natural protective shield and make it more susceptible to pathogens.