Peripheral Heart Action Training: A Total Body Workout for Aesthetics, Slimming, and Toning

Peripheral Heart Action Training: The Total Body Workout for Aesthetics and Slimming

July 15 – MILAN

Peripheral Heart Action (PHA) training has gained popularity as a total body workout aimed at both men and women’s aesthetics, slimming, and toning. In this article, we will explore PHA training with the help of expert Elena Buscone, a personal trainer and certified yoga and pilates teacher at the Aspria Harbor Club in Milan.

PHA training is not a recent phenomenon, with its roots dating back to the 1960s. Developed by Arthur H. Steinhaus under the name “Sequence System,” it gained significant attention thanks to Bob Gajdav, former Mr. America and Mr. Universe. But what exactly are the characteristics of PHA training?

According to Buscone, PHA training is a circuit-based workout that utilizes resistance, such as machines or weights. The key principle of PHA training is the continuous and prolonged stimulation of all muscle groups through the use of multi-joint exercises. Each muscle district is solicited only once during the workout.

“To organize a good PHA routine, the stimulus should target muscles furthest from each other, alternating between large and small, upper and lower parts of the body,” explains Buscone. The circuit, repeated for at least five laps without breaks, includes five to six exercises with an intensity ranging from 60% to 75%. The workout should be customized based on individual preparation, age, and subjective conditions.

Unlike traditional workouts, PHA training does not involve recovery periods between exercises or circuit rounds. Buscone suggests gradually increasing the intensity, specifically the load of individual exercises, with each round. The total duration of a PHA workout is typically 45 minutes. For those who prefer an aerobic component, there is the mixed PHA, which incorporates cardio fitness equipment like treadmills, stationary bikes, and skipping ropes into the circuit.

The benefits of PHA training are numerous. It improves circulation by enhancing the vascularization of the heart towards peripheral areas, normalizes blood pressure, tones and defines muscles, lowers cholesterol levels, and increases strength and endurance. This type of training is highly recommended for individuals looking to lose weight rapidly due to its high calorie consumption and expenditure during workouts, as well as the subsequent increase in post-exercise basal metabolic rate. Of course, it should always be complemented with a balanced and varied diet.

For women, PHA training is considered a panacea in the battle against cellulite. “Blood circulates faster between one district and another, promoting not only muscle toning but also the drainage of excess fluids, preventing stagnation commonly found in the legs and buttocks,” says Buscone. This highly effective training is particularly ideal during the summer period, not only for countering water retention, which primarily affects women, but also because it is short and efficient. Buscone recommends three workouts per week, concluding each session with a dip in the sea or a refreshing cold shower if on vacation near the beach. In mountainous regions, a 10-minute walk and dipping legs in cool stream water can serve as an alternative soothing ending to the training.

Embrace this summer’s fitness trend and achieve your aesthetic goals with PHA training. It’s a comprehensive workout that promises visible results and overall well-being.

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

