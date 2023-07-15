Permanent nausea even at night: here’s how to sleep

Being able to sleep at night despite nausea is not easy at all: what to do to alleviate this disabling disorder.

Tiredness, headache, sweating, need to vomit, pale skin: the symptoms of nausea they are really annoying and those who have experienced them at least once know that these are not easy to tolerate effects. If then these sensations last several days, the matter becomes quite complicated: as one can well imagine, being constantly accompanied by a malaise like this while you are in the office, at the supermarket or in any other part of your daily activities, it makes everything very tiring.

Not to mention the night: the nausea does not leave even during the hours that should be dedicated to rest and almost always prevents you from sleeping. A remedy is therefore urgently needed, which obviously must be identified on the basis of the causes that triggered the disorder. This last point can only be established by a doctor, but it is useful to know what can be done to be able to fall asleep in case of permanent nausea.

Does nausea keep you from sleeping at night? Try this and rest will no longer be a chimera

Nausea is rarely caused by pathologies, but this is not impossible: anorexia, bulimia, kidney problems, brain tumors, appendicitis, meningitis, gastritis, hepatitis, depression, etc. can be the basis of the malaise. You always need to go to your doctor to receive the appropriate diagnosis, but what can you do if the nausea does not depend on any of these, but only on certain circumstances (a large meal, the flu, a little stress, car sickness, etc. .)?

Nausea that doesn’t go away even at night: what to do to be able to sleep (TantaSalute.it)

In these cases, there is nothing to worry about and, in addition to possibly asking for some products in the pharmacy, you can try some natural remedies to relieve the symptoms. Did you know for example, that a single drop of peppermint essential oil under the tongue is it a panacea for nausea caused by poor digestion?

Or that a little piece of ginger where he lemon can they do real miracles to help the activity of the stomach? Another valuable suggestion is eat slowlytry it and you will see for yourself how much better you will feel after each meal!

But let’s get back to the problem of sleep: to facilitate the night hours in periods when you suffer from nausea you should sleep turned on the left side. It is in fact on that side that the stomach and pancreas are positioned, therefore digestion will be facilitated by a better channeling of gastric juices.

