EMA has concluded its scientific review on syrups containing pholcodine, used for the treatment of dry cough in adults and children, effectively revoking the authorization for these medicines in the EU

AIFA has announced that the Safety Committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has concluded its review on the folcodinacontained in some syrups for the treatment of dry coughs but also used, in combination with other active ingredients, for the symptoms of colds and flu.

AIFA explains that:

Pholcodine is an opioid drug used in children and adults for the treatment of nonproductive (dry) cough and, in combination with other active substances, for the treatment of cold and flu symptoms. It works directly in the brain by depressing the cough reflex by reducing the nerve signals that are sent to the muscles involved in coughing.

In fact, following its assessments, the EMA has revoked the marketing authorization in the EU for medicines containing this active ingredient.

Why was pholcodine banned in the EU?

AIFA writes:

During the review, the PRAC considered all available evidence, including the final results of the ALPHO Study, post-marketing safety data and information provided by third parties such as healthcare professionals. Available data have shown that the use of pholcodine within 12 months prior to general anesthesia with neuromuscular blocking agents (NMBAs) is a risk factor for the development of an anaphylactic reaction (a sudden, severe and potentially life-threatening allergic reaction). life) at the NMBA.

And then he adds:

As it has not been possible to identify effective measures to minimize this risk, nor to identify a patient population in which pholcodine’s benefits outweigh its risks, pholcodine-containing medicines have been withdrawn from the market in the EU.

It will therefore no longer be possible to buy prescription or over-the-counter medicines containing this active ingredient in Europe. However, AIFA specifies that pholcodine-based medicines are not authorized in Italy.

Pholcodine has been used as a cough suppressant since the 1950s and, to date, was still authorized in the EU in Belgium, Croatia, France, Ireland, Lithuania, Luxembourg and Slovenia, marketed under various names including Dimetane, Biocalyptol e Broncalene.

Particular attention must be paid to health professionals and patients who, in countries where these drugs are still sold, need to undergo general anesthesia with NMBA, as there is the possibility of incurring a serious anaphylactic reaction.

Source: Aifa

