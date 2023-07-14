Perrotón Spain and AMAC Join Forces for the Well-being of People and Animals

Title: Perrotón Spain and AMAC Join Forces to Improve Lives of People and Animals

Subtitle: Collaboration to amplify community work and raise awareness about caring for pets

Madrid, [Date] – Perrotón Spain and the Association of Anticoagulated and Cardiovascular Patients (AMAC) have officially announced a collaboration aimed at improving the quality of life for both individuals with cardiovascular conditions and their beloved pets. The partnership seeks to raise awareness about the importance of caring for our furry companions and making a significant difference in the lives of people and animals alike.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the collaboration, Juan Manuel Ortiz, President of AMAC, stated, “This collaboration with Perrotón Spain is an exciting opportunity to join forces and expand our work in the community. We look forward to working together to improve the quality of life for anticoagulated and cardiovascular patients and to raise awareness about the importance of caring for our best friends.”

This alliance between Perrotón Spain and AMAC underscores the power of teamwork and the dedication of both organizations towards effecting positive change. It signifies their joint commitment to spark meaningful initiatives and events that address the welfare of animals and individuals with cardiovascular conditions within the community.

As part of their joint efforts, Perrotón Spain and AMAC invite the community to stay tuned for upcoming initiatives and events resulting from this partnership. By working together, these organizations strive to have a lasting impact and make a difference in the lives of both people and animals.

In an exciting announcement, Perrotón Spain has also revealed the highly-anticipated charity race of the year, the “Perrotón Madrid 2023 Nicka Run.” Taking place on Sunday, October 8, at 10:00 a.m. in the iconic Plaza de Colón in Madrid, this event promises to be an unmissable opportunity for participants to contribute to a worthy cause while enjoying a fun-filled experience alongside their four-legged companions.

In promoting the importance of pet care and the well-being of patients with cardiovascular conditions, Perrotón Spain and AMAC demonstrate the transformative power of collaboration. Together, they aim to create a brighter future for both animals and the individuals who love them.

For more information about the collaboration, upcoming events, and registration details for the Perrotón Madrid 2023 Nicka Run, please visit the official website of Perrotón Spain. Join the movement to make a difference in the lives of people and animals!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

