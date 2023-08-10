Perseids 2023: Watch shooting stars in the night sky | >

Status: 08/10/2023 09:33 a.m

Anyone who looks into the night sky during these days has a very good chance of marveling at a special natural phenomenon when the weather is clear: the shooting stars of the Perseids can be seen until the end of August.

In the nights between August 9th and 13th, the falling star rain reaches its peak every year. Especially on the night of August 12th to 13th, there will be a good 60 shooting stars per hour on a clear day. The conditions are very good this year. “Whereas in 2022 a supermoon that took place shortly before that threw a spanner in the works, the peak of the Perseids will occur shortly before the new moon this summer. So it will be really dark, which is very important in order to be able to see the light trails,” says Dr . Björn Voss, Director of the Planetarium Hamburg.

Shooting Star Rain lasts until August 24th

Shooting stars are particularly easy to observe in rural areas and at high altitudes.

It’s worth looking up as soon as it gets dark. There are likely to be plenty of shooting stars, especially in the second half of the night around 3 a.m. and in the nights before and after August 12th and 13th. There are still opportunities to watch the spectacle until August 24th. As the saying goes, anyone who sees a shooting star can make a wish.

What are the Perseids?

The Perseid phenomenon occurs at about the same time every year. In mid-August every year, the Earth crosses the orbit of Comet Swift-Tuttle. In the process, countless dust particles from the comet’s tail penetrate the earth’s atmosphere, where they burn up and leave bright streaks in the night sky. Larger meteors can be seen as so-called fireballs when they burn up.

Where did the name Perseids come from?

The Perseids are named after the constellation Perseus. Because it seems as if the starting point of the meteors is there. Sometimes you also hear the term “Tears of Laurentius: According to tradition, Saint Laurentius died a martyr’s death on August 10 – and according to legend, heaven shed tears over his death.

Best chances of observation at poorly lit and elevated locations

When observing, stargazers should best turn their gaze to the northeast. The human eye needs about half an hour to optimally adapt to seeing in the dark, avoid looking at light sources such as mobile phones or flashlights during this time. In addition to the light of the moon, the scattered light of large cities – for example from street lighting, harbor facilities or airports – also makes it difficult to observe the night sky. The glow of light is reflected by the earth’s atmosphere and settles like a veil of haze over large metropolitan areas.

Photograph shooting stars – that’s how it works



use a good, solid tripod good time is between 2 and 4 a.m. take a headlamp with you set the display to the lowest brightness set the camera manually and focus use the wide angle use the remote release for digital SLR cameras: use the mirror lock-up choose a long exposure time, e.g. 20 seconds at 3200 ASA (do a test beforehand) as soon as you see a shooting star, start long exposure. In the photo, she then draws a path during the exposure (motion blur)

It is important to have an interesting image composition that shows a lot of sky, but also a varied landscape, city view or similar in the foreground.

Perseids: North German hotspots for observation

Shooting stars can be observed particularly well in rural regions where there are few light sources. Climbing mountains also offers advantages: the higher the observer is positioned, the larger the section of sky is. A selection of northern German locations and regions that offer good conditions for observing the Perseids:

Elbtalaue (Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein, Mecklenburg-West Pomerania) Heath with Wilseder Berg (Lower Saxony) High altitudes in the Harz Mountains (Lower Saxony) Westerhever (Schleswig-Holstein) West part of the island of Fehmarn (Schleswig-Holstein) Pellworm Island (Schleswig-Holstein) Island Spiekeroog (Lower Saxony) Klützer Winkel and surroundings (Mecklenburg-West Pomerania) Region around the lake district (Mecklenburg-West Pomerania)

Visitors can also experience the Perseids together in the Star Park Nossentiner/Schwinzer Heide in Mecklenburg. It is one of the darkest regions in Germany – ideal conditions to see lots of shooting stars. On August 11, the park invites you to a shooting star night in Goldberg.

