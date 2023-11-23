Persimmons, it’s better not to try them even in these cases: they are dangerous for your health and not recommended

The Fall season is upon us, and with it comes the delicious and inviting fruit, persimmons. These sweet and juicy fruits are a favorite for many, but there are some important factors to consider before indulging in this seasonal treat. While persimmons are filled with beneficial properties and can be used for more than just cooking, there are some instances where it is best to avoid consuming them altogether.

Persimmons are known for their energizing properties and their ability to combat stress while replenishing mineral salts. They also contain fiber, which aids in detoxifying and has a laxative effect, as well as improving digestion. Additionally, studies have shown that persimmons can help lower bad cholesterol and contribute to lowering blood pressure due to their potassium content.

However, it is important to exercise caution when consuming persimmons. These fruits are highly energy-caloric with over 60 calories per 100 grams, making them a potential concern for those looking to maintain a balanced diet. The high fiber content in persimmons can also lead to laxative effects, which may cause episodes of diarrhea and result in dehydration in sensitive individuals. Furthermore, the high sugar content in persimmons, approximately 12 grams per 100 grams of fruit, can be a concern for those with diabetes or insulin resistance.

While persimmons are delicious and offer many health benefits, it is essential to be mindful of how much and how often they are consumed, especially for those with specific dietary concerns. As always, it is best to consult with a healthcare professional before making significant changes to your diet, or if you have any concerns about consuming persimmons.