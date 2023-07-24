Persistent Fatigue: Causes and Remedies for Managing Tiredness and Improving Quality of Life

One persists

Feeling tired can be worrying. Let’s find out how to manage it and improve the quality of life.

The feeling of tiredness is an integral part of human life, a signal that our body and mind send us to indicate the need for rest and regeneration. Experiencing tiredness is completely normal at certain times and is influenced by various factors such as stress, intense physical activity, lack of sleep or even excessive mental effort.

Unlike the common occasional tiredness, the persistent or chronic fatigue could be a warning sign of an underlying medical condition that needs attention. Asthenia goes far beyond normal fatigue: it is a constant feeling of exhaustion and lack of energy which significantly impacts quality of life and well-being.

What is asthenia and how to fight it

Asthenia is a deep sense of fatigue which makes it extremely difficult, if not impossible, to carry out even the simplest activities of daily life. Its origins can derive from multiple factors. These include underlying acute and chronic illnesses, the side effects of certain medications, and even mental health issues like anxiety and depression. Fatigue can also often be a symptom of potentially serious conditions, such as heart attacks or stroke and can sometimes be related to viral infections. Additionally, a sedentary lifestyle can contribute to feelings of fatigue and weakness.

It may indicate the presence of disorders such as anemia, diabetes, multiple sclerosis, or heart disease. If this feeling becomes so disabling that it interferes with normal daily activities, it’s critical to consult a doctor, especially if accompanied by worrying symptoms: sudden weight loss, fever, pain or swelling, difficulty breathing or confusion. Watch your health and don’t hesitate to ask for help. An experienced professional can carry out thorough examinations and tests to determine whether your tiredness is caused by one of these conditions or by other health problems.

A multidisciplinary approach is often the most effective. A healthy, balanced diet full of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains can provide the body with the energy and nutrients it needs to function at its best. Furthermore, regular exercise, even when you’re tired, can actually boost your energy levels and improve your mood. Make sure you get enough sleep each night, giving priority to the quality of rest. Some dietary supplements, such as vitamin B12, iron, or magnesium, can certainly be useful. However, it is important to remember to consult a doctor before taking them.