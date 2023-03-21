Frankfurt am Main – “Last Thursday, the Federal Joint Committee (G-BA) issued a new guideline for the supply of cannabis as a service provided by statutory health insurance companies. This decision was eagerly awaited, precisely because of the previous publication of some serious proposed changes. My conclusion: The G-BA and the health insurance companies in Germany still have incomprehensible reservations about taking cannabis in the form of dried flowers. The specification mentioned by the G-BA to give preference to finished medicinal products over the use of flowers is questionable from a medical point of view in view of the daily therapeutic successes. Our many years of treatment experience have shown that the use of cannabis flowers often leads to more controllable symptom relief, since the dosage and frequency of administration can be more precisely adapted to the individual patient profile.

In our opinion, the comprehensive medical documentation, especially of the start of therapy, is essential in order to closely monitor the success of the therapy and to avoid side effects in combination with regular patient contact.

We hope that the G-BA’s confirmation of the relevance of cannabis treatment will lead to an intensification of research efforts, thus to more evidence and, in the long term, to inclusion in medical guidelines. In particular, nationwide care offerings funded by the federal government remain urgently needed.”