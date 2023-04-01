L’Italia dice stop a ChatGpt. The Guarantor for privacy established it on March 31st ordered, with immediate effect, the temporary limitation of the processing of data of Italian users against OpenAI, the US company that developed and manages the platform.

On Friday evening OpenAI has taken steps to block access to ChatGpt of Italian IP addresses. «Obviously we refer (to the decision) of the Italian government, and we have stopped offering ChatGPT in Italy (although we think we follow all privacy laws). Italy is one of my favorite countries and I can’t wait to go back soon!» writes on Twitter Sam AltmanCEO at OpenAI.

The investigation The Authority, reads the press release with which it announced the provision, «at the same time opened an investigation. ChatGpt, the best known of relational artificial intelligence software capable of simulating and processing human conversations, last March 20 he had suffered a data loss (data breach) relating to user conversations and information relating to the payment of subscribers to the paid service”.

Inaccurate data processing The Privacy Guarantor also claims to detect the lack of information to users and all interested parties whose data is collected by OpenAI, but most of all “the absence of a legal basis justifying the collection and massive retention of personal data, for the purpose of “training” the algorithms underlying the functioning of the platform. As evidenced by the checks carried out, thehe information provided by ChatGpt does not always correspond to the real data, thus determining an inaccurate processing of personal data. Finally, despite – according to the terms published by OpenAI – the service is aimed at people over the age of 13, the Authority points out that the absence of any filter for verifying the age of users expose minors to absolutely unsuitable responses with respect to their degree of development and self-awareness”. See also When will 'Valheim' come to Xbox consoles? Here's what we know so far - Liku

The millionaire fine Finally, the Privacy Guarantor points out that, although OpenAI does not have an office in the EU, it has designated a representative in the European Economic Area, must communicate the measures taken within 20 days in implementation of what is requested by the Guarantor, penalty of a fine of up to 20 million euros or up to 4% of the annual global turnover.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

