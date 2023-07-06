Personal Hospital: Artificial Intelligence in Nursing – Where they relieve staff …

Martin right

Numerous hospitals are faced with the challenge of filling their vacancies with qualified specialists. As Managing Director of Personal Hospital, one of the largest personnel consultancies for recruiting employees in the healthcare sector, Martin Recht has made it his task to solve this problem and provide hospitals with the right specialists. In the following, you will find out how artificial intelligence is supposed to remedy the situation, how it can relieve staff and where its limits lie.

The healthcare industry is currently facing numerous challenges, which are becoming ever more acute due to demographic change and the increasing shortage of skilled workers. The increasing need for qualified specialists poses major problems for institutions everywhere, because it affects the quality of care and puts a strain on employees who are already under high work pressure. Amidst these challenges, finding innovative solutions is crucial. In this context, artificial intelligence opens up new possibilities to support care and relieve staff. However, AI systems not only have the potential to make everyday care easier, but can also offer valuable support in the area of ​​recruiting qualified specialists. But where exactly are the possibilities and limits of artificial intelligence in care? “The challenges in healthcare are manifold,” says Martin Recht from Personal Hospital. “In addition to the acute shortage of skilled workers, the increasing need for care and the high workload must be managed.”

The recruiting expert knows about the potential of AI systems in the healthcare industry. However, he is also aware of the fact that their implementation poses numerous challenges, for example with regard to the issue of data protection. “One thing is certain: our society cannot afford the shortage of skilled workers in the healthcare sector in the long term,” says Martin Recht. The use of AI systems is therefore now being considered in many places. But it is also clear: “Artificial intelligence needs a high degree of regulation in order to develop its full potential and to be able to offer real added value.” As one of the heads of Personal Hospital, the expert in recruitment works on long-term solutions for hospitals, whereby he attaches great importance to always being close to the action. This is the only way he can understand the concerns and needs of his customers.

The role of artificial intelligence in nursing

Many experts agree: the healthcare system relies on digital innovations such as artificial intelligence to deal with the shortage of skilled workers. AI systems can offer promising support when it comes to maintaining the level of healthcare. An example is the automation of processes in administration. But AI systems are also becoming increasingly popular in the recruiting of qualified specialists. Their use can enable more efficient recruitment processes – after all, the technology opens up numerous new possibilities for identifying suitable candidates, collating labor market data and optimizing the selection process. Even large amounts of applicant data can be quickly searched and evaluated using artificial intelligence to specifically filter out potential candidates with the required qualifications. The supplied labor market data can also be decisive for the later content strategy. But one thing is also certain: Although the use of AI systems in recruiting represents a promising future perspective, there are also limits. So it is basically better to rely on authentic content than on artificial intelligence, after all no one really wants to be employed by an AI system.

Success factors for the use of AI in healthcare

Compared to other countries, Germany is still lagging behind in terms of digitization in the healthcare sector. While countries like Denmark have been using comprehensive electronic signatures in the administration and healthcare sectors for more than 30 years, Germany is still in the early stages. According to PwC, various measures are needed to improve the situation. Executives must develop an AI vision of the future – but the workforce is also required to exploit the full potential of AI systems in healthcare. In addition, the artificial intelligence should be geared towards clinical and economic benefits, not only ensuring better care for the patient, but also ensuring significant cost savings. A dialogue with the public is also important in order to responsibly clarify questions around the topics of regulation, ethics and data protection.

An outlook on the future of healthcare

Artificial intelligence has the potential to revolutionize healthcare – and is therefore rightly considered the key technology of the future in healthcare. Efficient use of AI systems can help optimize patient care and enable significant cost savings. Nevertheless, it is important to emphasize that AI systems cannot replace the human factor, which is indispensable in care. Face-to-face interaction therefore remains of central importance. With a conscious use of artificial intelligence, however, it can be possible to use the advantages of this technology to make healthcare future-proof and ensure high-quality care.

