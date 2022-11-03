Eleven doctors and 60 nurses, together with other figures of the health sector registered in the appropriate registers, will be able to return to work, in the province of Sondrio, either in Asst Valtellina and Alto Lario, or in medical offices where the freelance profession is exercised, in structures accredited or private health and social health care providers, rather than on the territory. In Asst there are 29 reintegrated, including 6 nurses.

In advance of the schedule, i.e. from 1 November instead of 31 December, as originally planned, the government decreed the abolition of the anti-Covid vaccination obligation for health personnel, in force from 27 December 2020, and that , so, now, he can go back to work.

The mask must be worn in all environments in which one operates, to protect one’s person and patients, however, in fact, the no vax “stamp” is removed, and this does not convince everyone in the health sector.

Certainly not convincing the Order of doctors and dentists of the province of Sondrio, chaired by Alessandro Innocenti, who, yesterday, contacted by us, said he was strongly perplexed.

“Evidently the Government wants to show that there is, however, such a sudden and impactful decision, after troubled months spent examining positions and documents relating to unvaccinated doctors, we did not expect it – says Innocenti -. After that, as professional orders, we are subsidiary bodies of the state, so we are obliged to observe and, above all, apply the laws, and as we did it, with great difficulty, due to the legislation on the vaccination obligation, we will do so even now “.

Even if, for Innocenti, similar decisions should also be taken in consultation with the social partners involved. “Yes, because, I repeat, these are delicate situations in which a certain graduality should also be expected, in the returns – affirms Innocenti -, instead now we find ourselves with this decree, issued, among other things, on a holiday, which does not give any clear indications on how to behave. And if I may allow myself I do not share, among other things, the minister’s assumption that he attributed the adoption of the vaccination obligation to a more ideological choice than based on science, when, on the other hand, the measure was taken on the recommendation of a group of top-level experts, members of the National Scientific Committee ».

A divisive provision, then, at the time it was adopted, that of the obligation to vaccinate, and divisive, now, which is abolished. So much so that Letizia Moratti, vice president and regional councilor for Welfare is also distancing herself until yesterday, when she remitted the proxies, recording, among other things, “with concern – she said – the choice to anticipate the reintegration of doctors and other unvaccinated health professionals, as well as the amnesty on fines for no vax, and the different sensitivity on the importance of vaccines ».

