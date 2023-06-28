Personalized menus for autistic people, the new frontier of nutrition in the health sector

Can autistic people benefit emotionally from a dedicated diet? According to experts, yes. Here are the latest news.

A specific project called “Food-Aut” is currently underway which aims to improve the psychological well-being of people who have received a diagnosis of ASD (autism spectrum syndrome) also using food.

We have known for a long time that a healthy diet favors the well-being of the body, but also that eating certain foods in particular circumstances is also good for mood.

Some scientists but they went further and wondered whether to change their diet of some types of patients could improve their (also) emotional health.

Il “Food-Aut” project it was born with this intention, and is coordinated by the laboratory of Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition of the University of Pavia, in collaboration with the Pellegrini Academy, and with the Sacra Famiglia Onlus Foundation. Let’s find out more in detail what it is and what are the results achieved so far.

The project of a targeted diet for autistic people, here’s how it works and what are the benefits obtained

The study that was conducted offers us a very interesting view of how nutrition can play a fundamental role in the well-being of the body but also of the mind.

The affected people from the various forms of the syndrome autism spectrum they have various behavioral symptoms, but are linked by some factors in common, namely one different sensitivity to external stimuli. Taste, smell, hearing, in short, work differently and therefore it is presumable that the relationship with food also works differently in autistic subjects.

Il team of experts has created menus own evaluating – in addition to the nutritional quality of course – aspects such as the coloring of foods, the intensity or otherwise of smell/tasteand also the temperature of the course served, as well as the name of the recipe itself.

The people who have been tested they reacted according to what was hypothesized by the scientific literature regarding the sensory response. In fact, the preferred food “corresponds” to the interaction of people with autism spectrum syndrome with what they live around them.

I favorite foods were for example the light colored food and combinations of foods with homogeneous shades; the shape of the pasta was appreciated more if it was short; the green vegetables are state prefer the orange ones.

As for the consistenciessubjects have preferred the creamy or semi-liquid ones and pieces of fruit. Experts have noted a general reticence towards strong or spicy flavors, the same with regards to smells.

The first results, therefore, indicate that by modifying a menu it is possible to increase the psycho-physical well-being of subjects affected by Asd. They also give valuable input to caregivers and caregivers.

Experts are enthusiastic and aim to extend the practice to younger subjects than those who have recently participated, such as teenagers and children. If the results continue to be satisfactory you can even go towards the creation of a national reference model.

