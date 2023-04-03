news-txt”>

For children and adolescents with leukemia, personalized therapies are indicated, and no longer just standard chemotherapy. A study carried out by a team of Singaporean and American researchers and published in the journal Nature Medicine, evaluated the efficacy of 18 different chemotherapy drugs in fighting 23 subtypes of acute lymphoblastic leukemia, showing that patients reacted differently to the individual drugs.

This, the researchers argue, means that patients should be treated differently depending on the leukemia subtype. The study involved leukemia cells from 800 children aged six months to 18 years, genetically sequencing them in a laboratory to determine their subtype, and also testing them for their response to various chemotherapy drugs.

At present, patients with this aggressive childhood cancer are typically prescribed a uniform treatment regimen that includes 10 to 12 different chemotherapy drugs. This can lead to a variety of side effects, some of which could be lifelong, including paralysis of the limbs, heart damage, and abnormal bone or muscle growth.