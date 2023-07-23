Personalizing the treatment of mental illnesses / Using an app for …

Oberberg clinics

Which patient needs which treatment and when? This is one of the central questions in the treatment of mental illness. Even if there are a large number of evidence-based treatment options, treatment must be adapted to the individual case, i.e. personalized.

This can initially be based on the individual case concept, with the precise diagnosis and the corresponding disorder-specific treatment concepts being of particular importance. These disorder-specific procedures are highly effective, have been tried and tested in practice and will reliably help the majority of patients. However, some will not respond to the procedure used, which is often not recognized early enough in clinical care and therefore cannot be taken into account promptly in further treatment. The adaptation of the treatment to the patient must therefore not end with the selection of disorder-specific interventions.

Systematic progress monitoring

Well over 100 scientific studies have examined the fact that systematic progress monitoring has a positive influence on the success of treatment. Patients who do not respond to standard treatment in particular benefit from such a procedure. “If the treatment is not moving in the desired direction, this can be detected in good time through continuous psychometry and the therapy can then be adjusted accordingly,” emphasizes private lecturer Dr. Lars Hölzel, senior psychologist and scientific director of the Oberberg Parkklinik Wiesbaden Schlangenbad and the day clinic Frankfurt am Main. As a result, a suitable treatment can be found more quickly and unnecessarily long treatments can be shortened. Although the treatment guidelines have long recommended course evaluation for various indications, this is rarely implemented systematically in everyday clinical practice.

Oberberg Psychometric Test System (OPT)

With the “Oberberg Psychometrics Test System (OPT)”, which is based on the “Status” program of Vacay GmbH and developed in-house, standardized or individually tailored psychological questionnaires can be put together for the patient, which can be easily filled out by the patient via an app or web interface. The information collected is recorded and evaluated in accordance with data protection regulations and is available to the treating therapists in graphical form for follow-up and therapy management.

If, for example, it is determined in a patient with a recurring depressive disorder that after a reasonable period of time there has been no improvement in the symptoms, it is possible to check which factors are preventing a response to the treatment, such as a disruption in the therapeutic relationship, a motivational problem or a therapeutic approach that overwhelms the patient. Patients can use the app to continue entering data even after they have been discharged from the clinic, both for monitoring the progress up to the start of outpatient treatment and for carrying out catamneses (follow-up examinations).

The OPT is already being used in many Oberberg Group clinics and has successfully completed its introductory phase with more than 160,000 surveys carried out. It is established across the board as the standard for treatment planning and control within the group. As part of the digital strategy of the Oberberg Group, the OPT is part of a portfolio of measures that harness the benefits of digitization in terms of effective, innovative and contemporary treatment.

Quality Assurance Tool

The case data and satisfaction data collected through the OPT are actively used for quality assurance. The anonymized data is also analyzed and critically reflected as part of a voluntary external quality control as part of a cooperation with the Institute for Medical Psychology at the University Hospital Hamburg Eppendorf (UKE).

“Constant quality assurance and constant improvement in care is guaranteed above all if we have the opportunity to check the quality of our treatments on a daily basis. After all, the best possible treatment success is the goal for all of us,” emphasizes Dr. Maren Kentgens, operational director of the Oberberg Group. Treatment algorithms are currently being developed which, depending on the course of treatment, show the most promising further interventions and thus support the therapists even better in their work.

professor dr Mathias Berger, Chairman of the Scientific Board of the Oberberg Group, sees the possibility of various research projects for digital progress monitoring, with exchange and planning already being carried out with several university hospitals.

The Oberberg Group, headquartered in Berlin, is a clinic group founded more than 30 years ago with a large number of specialist and day clinics in the field of psychiatry, psychosomatics and psychotherapy at various locations in Germany. In the clinics of the Oberberg Group, adults, adolescents and children are treated in individual, intensive and innovative therapy settings. In addition, there is a Germany-wide network of Oberberg City Centers, corresponding therapists and self-help groups.

