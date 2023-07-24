Perspiration smell lingers after washing? How to remove him!

The smell of sweat remains after washing? If you’re reading this article, it’s obviously happened to you too! But what the cause is and how you can deal with it, you will find out in a moment!

Have you ever put on a freshly washed t-shirt and just a few minutes later you can smell the sweat without even breaking a sweat! And even if you wash and iron it a second time, the smell of sweat is still there! By now you are probably highly confused and even upset! Don’t worry, here you will find the answer to the question – why does the smell of sweat remain after washing and what can you do about it?

Perspiration Smell Remains After Washing – What Causes It

You might be surprised to learn that typical underarm sweat, and fresh sweat in general, doesn’t stink on its own. The odor occurs when sweat comes into contact with bacteria. These bacteria are on your body as well as on your clothes. In the presence of moisture, they are activated, bind to the source of moisture (sweat) and this is how the well-known, unpleasant smell develops.

That means if the smell of sweat lingers after washing, not all the bacteria have been removed from your clothes in the washing machine. The reason for this is often regular washing at a temperature of just 30 degrees, but there are other factors that can influence this.

One of them are the synthetic fabrics that sportswear is mostly made of. While these fabrics are excellent at wicking moisture away from the body, they are not breathable (like cotton, for example), making it difficult for water to properly penetrate and wash away both the sweat and the bacteria it contains.

The result is a sweat odor that has nothing to do with how clean your body is or that your clothes have just been washed.

Your clothes smell like sweat after washing – What to do

So, your t-shirts smell of sweat after washing – what to do? As we mentioned earlier, certain fabrics, like cotton, tend to retain moisture. Others, like polyester, keep the skin cool and wick moisture across the surface of the fabric. But no matter what material your clothes are made of, it’s possible that the stubborn bacteria that cause sweat odor may still be present after a wash. Here you can find out what preventive measures you can take!

Be economical with the detergent

Using more detergent does not necessarily result in a better result. In fact, laundry detergent can be counterproductive if overused. Detergents and detergent boosters can leave residues on clothing in which bacteria and thus odors can settle. Use the recommended amount of detergent, but avoid adding more.

Tip: keep your washing machine clean. Sometimes, among other chores, it’s easy to forget that you need to clean your washing machine once a month. Some machines have a self-cleaning function. If your machine doesn’t, simply add 2 cups of distilled white vinegar to the dispenser and run the washer on its hottest setting on a regular cycle.

Skip the fabric softener

Like laundry detergent, fabric softeners can leave a layer that can harbor bacteria and unwanted odors over time. We therefore advise you to replace them with essential oils. Here’s how to make your own fabric softener without any chemical ingredients. Mix 200ml white vinegar, 500ml water and 10 drops of an essential oil of your choice in a glass bottle. We recommend rosemary or lavender oil. When washing, add a cap full to the fabric softener compartment.

Tip: Sweaty clothes should never be placed directly in a closed laundry basket. They should either be washed immediately or allowed to dry thoroughly before throwing them in the laundry basket.

Wash clothes inside out

Because odor-causing bacteria tend to accumulate in sweaty areas like the armpits, it’s more effective to wash clothes inside out. In addition, the choice of fabrics is another way to prevent the formation of odors in the long term. Choose natural fabrics like silk, cotton and wool.

Tip: Although it may seem practical to wash towels, sweatshirts and jeans together, avoid washing clothes made of different fabrics together.

The smell of sweat remains after washing – these home remedies will fix the problem

So how can you remove the smell of sweat from your clothes? We propose you different techniques with home remedies that you can try!

Soak the clothes in vinegar and baking soda

Combining two basic household products, white vinegar and baking soda, can be an effective way to combat odor and bacteria. White vinegar is a natural deodorant and baking soda has alkaline properties, both of which help deodorize and sanitize clothing.

Before putting the clothes in the washing machine, fill the sink or a similarly sized container with cold water. Then add 1 cup white vinegar and 1 cup baking soda. Soak clothes that smell of sweat and let them soak for at least 30 minutes before putting them in the wash cycle.

If you don’t have time to pre-soak laundry with vinegar and baking soda, simply add a cup of white vinegar directly into the washing machine with the detergent. Don’t worry about the vinegar smell lingering on clothes – it will wash out in the machine.

The smell of sweat remains after washing – lemon juice comes to the rescue

Does your laundry smell of sweat? Lemon juice can help you with this problem! Just follow these instructions:

Squeeze the juice from 3 to 4 lemons. Mix the juice with two liters of warm water and let the mixture cool. After cooling, soak the smelly clothes for at least 30 minutes. Rinse them under cold water. Hang them outside to dry.

Salt and mouthwash can kill bacteria

Salt is known for its strong antibacterial effect. It can kill bacteria that could be responsible for the odor in your sweaty clothes. Try this trick to remove the smell of sweat from fabrics.

Pour 100g of salt into a bowl and fill halfway with warm water. Stir to dissolve the salt. Soak the affected areas of your sweaty clothes in the solution for at least 20 minutes, then wash them in the washing machine following the directions we gave you earlier in this article.

The smell of sweat remains after washing – how can it mouthwash help? Mouthwash has the ability to kill bacteria and neutralize odors in the mouth. So it makes sense that it would do the same to the bacteria on clothes that cause unpleasant smells.

Put a few capfuls of mouthwash on the areas of your t-shirt or other clothing where the smell of sweat is coming from. Leave it on for 30 minutes. Machine wash as above.

Gall soap eliminates unpleasant odors

The smell of sweat lingers after washing – it’s time to treat the textiles with gall soap. And why? Because it contains active substances capable of dissolving bacteria. Simply apply it to the smelly areas with a brush and let it soak in. Then wash again in the washing machine.

Summary: Perspiration odor occurs when bacteria and moisture combine. This means that if you put on washed clothes and after a while you smell sweat (without having sweated), it is a sure sign that bacteria have stayed on your laundry. However, you don’t have to resort to chemical solutions to get the problem under control. Not only are they harmful to the environment, but also to your skin. Apply the methods, prevention tips and home remedies listed in this article and enjoy fragrant laundry!

