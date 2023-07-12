Peruvian Government Declares Health Emergency as Guillain Barré Syndrome Cases Skyrocket

Lima, July 12 – As the number of Guillain Barré syndrome cases in Peru continues to rise, the Peruvian government has declared a health emergency to combat the epidemic. Peruvian Health Minister Cesar Vasquez recently visited patients at a hospital in Lima to assess the situation firsthand.

Guillain Barré syndrome is a neurological disorder that affects the body’s immune system, resulting in the immune system attacking the nerves. It is not contagious and is classified as an autoimmune condition. According to Ricardo Pena, a medical epidemiologist at the Peruvian Ministry of Health, “The syndrome itself is not contagious, it is an autoimmune condition that affects our defense system, attacks our own structures, in this case the nerves.”

Between January and July of this year, at least 180 cases and four deaths have been recorded in Peru due to Guillain Barré syndrome. Concerningly, a significant percentage of patients with the syndrome had a history of gastrointestinal infection around two weeks prior to the onset of symptoms. This has led health experts to suspect a potential food contamination issue as the root cause of the epidemic. Pena further explained, “A large percentage of patients with Guillain Barré syndrome had a history of gastrointestinal infection, on average two weeks before the onset of symptoms, which led us to assume that it was a food contamination issue.”

In response to the escalating crisis, the government has declared a national health emergency. This declaration will facilitate the swift acquisition of the necessary immunoglobulins required for the treatment of Guillain Barré syndrome patients over the next two years. Immunoglobulins are essential in managing the symptoms and progression of this debilitating condition.

With the health emergency now in place, the Peruvian government aims to streamline efforts to control and prevent further spread of the disease. Increased public awareness campaigns and targeted interventions are expected to be implemented to educate the population about the signs, symptoms, and preventive measures for Guillain Barré syndrome.

The health ministry is urging people who experience gastrointestinal infections or develop symptoms like weakness, tingling sensations, and muscle weakness to seek prompt medical attention. Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial in managing the syndrome.

As Peru grapples with this health crisis, the government and health authorities are working tirelessly to address the outbreak. Efforts are being made to identify the source of the food contamination and implement strategies to prevent future outbreaks.

As the country continues to battle this epidemic, international collaboration and support, particularly in providing necessary resources and expertise, may play a crucial role in mitigating the impact of Guillain Barré syndrome on the Peruvian population.

