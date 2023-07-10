Peru: Nervous illness is spreading, public health emergency declared

Guillain-Barré Syndrome Peru: Rare nervous disease is spreading – health emergency declared



In Peru, the authorities are concerned about the unusually large increase in cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome. A health emergency has now been declared. The disease is characterized by progressive muscle weakness.

Peru has declared a public health emergency after an unusual spike in cases of a mental illness. “Due to the unusual increase in cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome, a national health emergency has been declared for 90 days,” the Peruvian Ministry of Health said on Saturday (local time). All 25 regions of the Andean country with a total of around 33 million inhabitants are affected.

Peru: Government declares public health emergency over Guillain-Barré syndrome



In the past few weeks there has been a high increase in cases, “which is forcing us to take measures at state level to protect the health and life of the population,” Health Minister Cesar Vasquez told journalists. Since January, the number of cases has risen to 180, and four people have already died. The declaration of a health emergency therefore enables the purchase of immunoglobulins for the treatment of affected people over the next two years.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome is a neurological disorder characterized by progressive muscle weakness. Muscle weakness usually worsens within two to four weeks and can affect the respiratory system. One of the most common symptoms is tingling and weakness in the extremities. If the disease is treated, it can usually be cured quickly. Guillain-Barré syndrome has been repeatedly linked to vaccinations against Covid-19 in recent months.

