Pesaro’s pride makes Olimpia Milano blush: incredible 2-1

L’Olympia Milan struggle in the first half to shake off a combative Pesaro, also thanks to a not exceptional defensive half as in the first two games of the series. The match does not change in the second half, with Pesaro which remains in the game thanks above all to Dolphin e Totem, who put the Milanese defense in great difficulty. The team assists bear witness to an evening that was not excellent for the Milanese team: at the end of the game there were just 8, which means that the ball in attack often remained stationary. In the fourth period Abdur-Rahkman comes on and the defense of Pesaro no longer allowsOlympia Milan to play in peace. The home team wins and accomplishes the feat: it’s an incredible 2-1 in the series.

Pesaro-Olimpia Milan | The match

The game starts immediately at a high pace, with Billy Baron to score the triple of the initial 3-5. Totem finds parity at 9 on a great assist by Charalampoulosforcing coach Messina at timeout. Ready the answer of Voigtmannma Pesaro replies present again with Totem. Teams respond blow-for-blow now, with Milano which finds the triple of Baron for 11-14. Tambone scores the triple in transition of 19 all, in a fun and balanced first quarter. In the end of the first partial there is a triple of Baldassobefore the basket by Totem for the -2 home. The score after 10′ is 22-24. The second quarter opens with a big field goal Bilighafollowed by the triple of Napier for the Milanese +7. Pesaro reacts with Tambone e Kravicbut the answer comes fromOlympiad con Shields. Napier with another triple as a champion he signs the Milanese +10, the maximum advantage of the match, to which he responds Tambone with 4 stitches in a row. Shields tries to take the chair with two consecutive big baskets, but Pesaro keep staying in the game. The second quarter ends with a score of 36-42.

The second half opens with a basket of Cheathamfollowed by the triple of Visconti for the -2 Pesaro. L’Olympia Milan reacts with Melli e Voigtmann returning to the 6 lead lengths. Pesaro has no intention of raising the white flag and is back in contact with the Milanese, also supported by the energy of the Vitrifrigo Arena. Tambone scores the triple of -1 on 50-51, while that of Dolphin finds parity at odds of 53. For theOlympia Milan try to answer Napierbut still Dolphin sign parity. Now it’s a duel Napier-Dolphinwith the Milanese playmaker finding the +5 with a triple from a sidereal distance. Hines score after attacking rebound punishing the area of ​​Pesaro, but Totem responds for the new house -3. The third quarter ends on 61-66. The fourth period opens with a triple of Charalampoulosfollowed by a counterattack by Moretti signing parity. The Pesaro partial extends to 7-0 with Daye and the landlords take the lead again. to unlock theOlympiad in the fourth period it is triple of Baldassowith which he brings his team back to the advantage. Abdur-Rahkman reports Pesaro ahead with a triple in the middle of the fourth quarter, followed by his +4 runner for his. The star of the home team is now on fire, theOlympiad try to keep in touch. Abdur-Rahkman score 10 points in a row, extending the score to 82-74. L’EA7 tries to get back into the game but it’s too late: the final score is 87-80.

Pesaro-Olimpia Milano (22-24, 36-42, 61-66, 89-83)

Click here for the match statistics table.

Olimpia Milano calendar | The next appointments

L’Olympia Milan he will be back on the field on Saturday 20 May for game 4 of the quarterfinals against Pesaroalways at Vitrifrigo Arena. Eventual match 5 would finally be scheduled for Monday 22, al Milan Forum.