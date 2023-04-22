“Peskov’s son served in Wagner”- breaking latest news

Of Greta Privitera

The leader of the Russian mercenaries: “The boy served like anyone else, knee-deep in mud.” It would be Nikolay, the young man known for a prank call where he refused to enlist

We had heard about it for a prank call. It was late summer 2022. A speaker of a Russian opposition channel had called Nikolay Dmitrievich Peskov, son of Putin’s famous spokesman, pretending to be a recruiter and summoning him to the barracks to enlist him. The young scion, who studied abroad, had answered something like “you don’t know who I am”, and who I am was “Peskov Jr.”, son of one of the men closest to the tsar.

The answer had gone around the world and raised controversy: «Send yours sons at war». The spokesman for Putin, a father of five, did not like the telephone “joke” that had introduced his son to the world: at the time he was keen to clarify that the recording of the call had been altered by the transmission, to distort the Nikolay statements

clean the reputational record of the young personthe founder of the thought about it Wagner Group, Evgeny Prigozhin. The head of the mercenaries allegedly said in an interview that Peskov Jr. would serve in the ranks of his “private military company”.

The sentence: «Of all my acquaintances, only one person, Dmitry Peskov, once considered a total liberal, proposed to me his son, who had spent part of his life in America, or perhaps in England… He came from me saying: “Why don’t you take him as a private soldier?”. I took him in under an assumed name. And the boy served like anyone else, knee-deep in mud and shit. Very few people know about it.” Wagner’s boss said the boy followed a three-week training in group assault units. During his service, he said, “he showed courage and heroism, just like everyone else.” See also The fasting clinic at Lake Constance: How the super rich lose weight

The news was confirmed, after a few hours, by the person concerned in an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda. “When I decided to participate in the special military operation, I didn’t know exactly how to do it because, when it all started, there wasn’t as much information as now,” said the son of Putin’s spokesman. «So I had to go to my father and I asked him how to contact the Wagners and he helped me».

No explanations were given, however, why he would have decided to sign a contract with Wagner and not enlist with the Ministry of Defence. Nikolay

he said he went to fight because he considered it his duty, underlining that his parents supported this decision: «They asked me if I was sure I understood where I was going? I answered yes. And they told me to go ahead.”