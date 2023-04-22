Home » “Peskov’s son served in Wagner”- breaking latest news
"Peskov's son served in Wagner"- breaking latest news

“Peskov’s son served in Wagner”- breaking latest news

We had heard about it for a prank call. It was late summer 2022. A speaker of a Russian opposition channel had called Nikolay Dmitrievich Peskov, son of Putin’s famous spokesman, pretending to be a recruiter and summoning him to the barracks to enlist him. The young scion, who studied abroad, had answered something like ‘you don’t know who I am’, and who I am was ‘Peskov Jr.’, son of one of the men closest to the tsar.

The answer had gone around the world and raised controversy: «Send yours sons at warTO”. To — try — to rclean the reputational record of the young personthe founder of the thought about it Wagner Group, Evgeny Prigozhin. The head of the mercenaries said in an interview that Peskov Jr. would serve in the ranks of his “private military company”.
The sentence: â€œOf all my acquaintances, only one person, Dmitry Peskov, once considered a total liberal, proposed to me his son, who had spent part of his life in America, or perhaps in England… He came from me saying: “Why don’t you take him as a privateI took him in under an assumed name. And the boy served like anyone else, knee-deep in mud and shit. Very few people know that.â€ Wagner’s boss said the boy followed a three-week training in group assault units. During his service, he said, “he demonstrated courage and heroism, just like everyone else”.

Dmitry Peskov has five children, two boys of age. Although Prigozhin did not name the man who served in Wagner, the reference to his studies abroad would suggest that it is Nikolay himself.

Peskov did not like the telephone “joke” that introduced his son to the world and is keen to point out that the recording of the call was altered by the transmission, to distort Nikolay’s statements.

