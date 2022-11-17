Some varieties of lemons may contain toxic substances inside them and represent a serious risk to our health.

Lemons are fruits that are never lacking in the homes of many Italian families. Used as a condiment or to make delicious juices, they are often bought without too much attention or perhaps for their apparently healthy appearance. However, often appearances can be deceiving and choosing the right lemons is not always such a simple operation and one that should be taken lightly. In fact, according to the latest news, it seems that some varieties are full of pesticides, therefore potentially toxic to humans. That’s why it might be useful to know which varieties of lemons to cross off our shopping list.

In general, the purchase of fruit and vegetables is an operation that should never be taken lightly. This, above all, because despite appearances, we could come across products full of harmful substances that are absolutely harmful to our health. Specifically, there are some varieties of lemons that should be completely eliminated from our shopping list because they are rich in pesticides.

Therefore, it is advisable to pay the utmost attention above all to the indications given on the labels. It is not uncommon to find lemons on the shelves of supermarkets that bear the words “inedible peel” or “inedible peel” on the label. In this case, we could be dealing with a product rich in pesticides and, therefore, potentially toxic. In fact, with the aim of making these citrus fruits beautiful and more attractive, they are treated with chemical products based on antifungals, pesticides and anti-molds. Unfortunately, however, these substances are not limited to remaining on the peel but manage to penetrate the pulp. Therefore, even if we have to wash or even peel off the peel, we are still in danger.

Clearly, the first precaution is not to buy lemons whose label bears the words “non-edible peel”. Also, it’s best to stay away from perfect-looking lemons and those that are overly priced.

In conclusion, the advice is to opt for organic products which, without a doubt, are treated according to high quality standards. Organic lemons certainly have the disadvantage of being more expensive, but the important thing is that these fruits are not treated with chemicals and, thanks to their high content of nutritional values, they make a big contribution to the well-being of our body.