Pesticides can decrease fertility in men

What are the effects of pesticides on spermatozoa? Many and negative according to an American study. Research from Virginia’s College of Public Health found that eating foods grown using pesticides produces a significant drop in sperm count.

The researchers analyzed all the scientific studies on the subject carried out over the last fifty years. You can read the results of this meta analysis in the scientific journal Environmental Health Perspectives.

Among the risk factors for declining fertility are the effects of pesticides on sperm

According to the working group, sperm concentration has halved in the last half century. Not all the causes are yet known, which are many. However, the new study shows that there is a strong link between two very widespread insecticides and the decline in sperm numbers.

It’s about the organophosphates, also known as phosphorus pesticides or phosphorus esters and carbamates. Organophosphates are among the most used insecticides in the world. They are used almost everywhere: herbicides, pesticides, insecticides, but also plastics and solvents. They are used in agriculture and naturally also in livestock feed. Very difficult to avoid them. The carbamates they are very similar to organophosphates. I am used mainly as an insecticide.

Evidence of the effects of pesticides on sperm

Researchers argue that men who are more exposed to pesticides, like those who work in agriculture have a significantly lower sperm concentrationcompared to those who are not so exposed.

Difference between sperm concentration and sperm count

The sperm concentration it is a measurement used for sperm: it counts how many spermatozoa there are in millimeters of seminal fluid. However, the most important measurement when you want to check male fertility is the sperm countwhich takes into account the entire ejaculatory jet.

According to the study these pesticides directly interfere with sex hormonesdamaging them and altering the neurotransmitters in the brain that regulate sperm production.

What are other risk factors regarding male fertility?

Of course, it’s not just pesticides that undermine male fertility. A study carried out in Italy showed that also smog in general affects sperm.

However, there are many risk factors. The ones that experts are most focusing on are:

obesity, poor dietary choices, chronic diseases, constant exposure to pollutants, PFAS and other toxins.

A recent study found that men between the ages of 18 and 22 who if they use their mobile phone more than 20 times a day, they risk having 21% fewer sperm. Older men risk 30 percent.

