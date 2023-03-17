For proper nutrition, fruit and vegetables should never be missing from our daily tables. Something that nutritionists and dietitians never tire of repeating. Fundamental to provide the body with all the nutrients it needs, vegetables and fruits they are, in fact, the perfect foods even in the case of slimming diets since their calorie content is very low so it does not weigh down the silhouette. However, it is good to pay attention to what you buy at the supermarket or greengrocer to reduce costs dangers connected to the methods of cultivation, transport and conservation of the same.

The residues of the chemical products used in the various steps of the chain, in fact, can represent a health risk. This is confirmed – unfortunately – once again by the research conducted by the overseas association EWG, or Environmental Working Group. As usual, the institution has issued the ‘Dirty Dozen‘ (literally ‘the dirty dozen’), i.e. the ranking of foods of plant origin most contaminated by pesticides and, consequently, potentially risky for humans. The blacklist is based on data collected by the Department of Agriculture and the US Food and Drug Administration and confirms, at the summit, the sad record of a beloved fruit.

It’s about the strawberries, again at the top of the ranking of plant foods on which the most consistent traces of pesticides have been detected. Next, we find, in order, spinach, cauliflower and savoy cabbage, peaches, pears, nectarines. And again: apples, grapes, peppers and chillies, cherries, blueberries and green beans. The latter, among other things, are also positive for acephate, a neurotoxic insecticide already banned in the USA.

But what are the dangerous substances that research has found on fruit and vegetables thanks to over 46 thousand samples (fruits and vegetables have been washed and peeled to simulate domestic habits)? The results are worrying to say the least, as greenme also reports, which refers to as many as 251 different pesticides traced in almost 75% of fruits and vegetables non-organic regularly marketed in the United States.

Gaining entry into the ‘Dirty Dozen’ was the positivity ad at least 13 pesticides different types and some foods recorded as many as 23. The black hat-trick of the podium was therefore confirmed (strawberries, spinach and cauliflower/cabbage) while for the first time also the twelve blueberries eh green beans fresh, on which there is a worrying quantity of organophosphate.