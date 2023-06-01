If you are looking for a delicious but easy to prepare seafood dish, the crazy water fish is a perfect choice. This typical dish of Mediterranean cuisinerequires few ingredients and few steps to be made, but the result is an irresistible and tasty dish.

Pezzogna all’acqua pazza: the recipe

Thanks to the combination of tomato, garlic and parsley, the crazy water fish is rich in taste and aromas that will make you take a dip in the sea. Follow my recipe to prepare it easily at home and delight the palate of your guests.

Ingredients:

– 4 fillets of bream

– 2 cloves of garlic

– 1 fresh chilli

– 1 sprig of parsley

– 500 ml of peeled tomato

– 250ml of water

– Sale q.b.

– Extra virgin olive oil to taste

Preparation:

Clean, wash and coarsely chop the parsley. In a non-stick pan, fry the previously peeled, crushed and chopped garlic in extra virgin olive oil. Add the fresh, seeded chilli pepper cut into small pieces and let it flavor for a couple of minutes. Add the previously washed and dried sea bream fillets and brown them on both sides. Add the peeled tomato cut into small pieces and a pinch of salt and cook for 5 minutes. Add the water and the chopped parsley and cook for another 10-15 minutes until the sauce has reached the desired consistency.

Once cooked, the dish will be ready to be served. Enjoy your meal!