Pezzogna all'acqua pazza: the recipe

Pezzogna all’acqua pazza: the recipe

If you are looking for a delicious but easy to prepare seafood dish, the crazy water fish is a perfect choice. This typical dish of Mediterranean cuisinerequires few ingredients and few steps to be made, but the result is an irresistible and tasty dish.

Pezzogna all’acqua pazza: the recipe

Thanks to the combination of tomato, garlic and parsley, the crazy water fish is rich in taste and aromas that will make you take a dip in the sea. Follow my recipe to prepare it easily at home and delight the palate of your guests.

Ingredients:

– 4 fillets of bream

– 2 cloves of garlic

– 1 fresh chilli

– 1 sprig of parsley

– 500 ml of peeled tomato

– 250ml of water

– Sale q.b.

– Extra virgin olive oil to taste

Preparation:

  1. Clean, wash and coarsely chop the parsley.
  2. In a non-stick pan, fry the previously peeled, crushed and chopped garlic in extra virgin olive oil.
  3. Add the fresh, seeded chilli pepper cut into small pieces and let it flavor for a couple of minutes.
  4. Add the previously washed and dried sea bream fillets and brown them on both sides.
  5. Add the peeled tomato cut into small pieces and a pinch of salt and cook for 5 minutes.
  6. Add the water and the chopped parsley and cook for another 10-15 minutes until the sauce has reached the desired consistency.

Once cooked, the dish will be ready to be served. Enjoy your meal!

