Increased exposure to ‘forever chemicals’ found in the environment and many everyday products may help explain why some women struggle to get pregnant, suggests new study research.

The study found that higher levels of perfluoroalkyl substances – known come PFAS – in the blood of would-be mothers were associated with up to 40% less chance of getting pregnant success.

Researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, USA, say women trying to conceive should therefore avoid products known to contain PFAS, such as nonstick cookware, microwave popcorn or stain-resistant fabrics.

“PFAS reduces fertility in women and PFAS exposure should be reduced in women planning to become pregnant to make it easier for them to conceive,” lead author of the study, Dr Nathan Cohen, told Euronews Next.

He and his colleagues looked at blood samples from 382 women aged 18 to 45 who were trying to get pregnant and were enrolled in a preconception study in Singapore.

Samples were collected from women between 2015 and 2017, and women were followed up for at least one year.

The researchers found that greater exposure to a handful of specific and common PFASs was associated with a lower likelihood of pregnancy and live delivery, not only when looking at each PFAS individually, but even more so when combined.

For women who have become pregnant, the more exposure to a PFAS blend, the longer it takes to get a positive pregnancy test.

What are PFASs?

PFAS are a class of man-made chemicals that have been used for decades in a wide variety of industries to make products resistant to heat, water, grasso and to stains.

Recently they have also been found in more unexpected places, such as carta vintage toilet and underwear.

Because of their very strong fluorine-carbon bonds, these chemicals do not break down easily in the environment and in our bodies. Instead, they build up over months or years, and traces of them have been found in virtually every place on Earth, including in polar bears in theArctic.

Previous research has linked PFAS to a weaker response to vaccination and an increased risk of certain types of cancer, particularly cancer ai kidneys and testicles.

The Mount Sinai team noted that while other studies have shown PFAS impair reproductive functioning in female mice, theirs is one of the first to show its impact in humans.

Interruption of hormones reproductive

Researchers suspect that the way PFAS affects female fertility is by wreaking havoc on reproductive hormones.

“But we had no data available on the levels of hormone female reproductive system, so we can’t really confirm that with the data that we had,” Cohen said.

Another limitation of the study was that it examined only seven of the most common PFASs – out of the thousands that exist – and that it lacked data on the exposure of would-be fathers to these chemicals.

Recent research has found that women exposure to PFAS during early pregnancy could lead their children to have a lower sperm count and the quality afterwards.

“PFAS can disrupt our reproductive hormones and have been linked with delayed onset of puberty and increased risks of endometriosis and polycystic ovarian syndrome in some previous studies,” said senior author Dr Damaskini Valvi, assistant professor of environmental medicine and public health at Icahn Mount Sinai. in a statement.

“What our study adds is that PFAS may also decrease fertility in women who are generally healthy and are naturally trying to conceive.”

The major contributor to the PFAS blend associations was perfluorodecanoic acid (PFDA) – a breakdown product of stain and grease resistant coatings on food packaging, sofas and carpets – which was individually linked to reduced fertility.

Associations with infertility have also been observed for exposure to perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS), perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), and perfluoroheptanoic acid (PFHpA).

The researchers, whose results were published in Total environmental sciencethey are now calling for tougher rules that ban the use of toxic chemicals, such as PFAS, from everyday products.

Last year, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) found that PFAS could cause harm at levels “much lower than previously understood” and that almost no level of exposure was safe.

PFAS aren’t the only chemicals leaching into our water and food products that are suspected of affecting fertility. Research has also linked phthalates and bisphenolsfound in many packages, to lower the sperm count.