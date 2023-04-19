PFAS plastics are banned: Doctor explains what PFAS does in the body – and …

ROENN Vitalstrategie GmbH

PFAS, also known as per- and polyfluorinated chemicals, have been a well-known and controversial topic of public discussion for years and are now facing a possible ban. The substances can be found in numerous products, such as non-stick pans or outdoor clothing. “And that’s exactly how they get into the body – where most of them stay forever,” explains Dr. medical Dorrit Rönn.

With serious consequences: “From impaired liver and thyroid function to an increased risk of cancer – the list of possible health problems is long”. Rönn is a specialist in internal medicine and vital strategies with more than 20 years of professional experience. In this article, she reveals what options there are to protect your own body from the harmful effects and from PFAS in general.

PFAS – what are they and why are they harmful?

PFAS are synthetic chemicals used in a variety of products because of their water and grease repellent properties. They can be found in non-stick coatings on pots and pans, in waterproof clothing and in food packaging. The substances are extremely stable and cannot be easily broken down, which means that they accumulate in the environment and in the body.

The adverse health effects of PFAS are manifold. Studies have shown that they can impair liver and thyroid function, weaken the immune system, and even increase the risk of certain types of cancer. However, the actual effects of PFAS on health are not fully understood.

How can we protect ourselves from PFAS?

To protect your body from the harmful effects of PFAS, there are some simple steps you can take. For example, avoid using non-stick pans and saucepans. If you still don’t want to do without non-stick coatings, it is advisable to choose ceramic, stainless steel or cast iron pans that are made without PFAS.

Furthermore, you should avoid water-repellent clothing and look for alternatives that do not contain PFAS. For example, some companies are now producing water-repellent clothing based on natural materials such as wool or cotton. Care should also be taken when using food packaging and use paper packaging or glass containers instead of plastic packaging to minimize exposure to PFAS-containing materials.

In addition, water filters can help reduce the levels of PFAS in drinking water. Some water filters are even specifically designed to remove PFAS. And finally, it is advisable to eat a balanced and nutritious diet rich in antioxidants. This is because a diet rich in fruits and vegetables can help protect the body from the harmful effects of PFAS.

Conclusion

PFAS are a widespread group of chemicals found in many products we use every day. The adverse health effects of PFAS are of concern but not fully understood. Nevertheless, it is important to take measures now to minimize exposure to the harmful substances.

Even if it is difficult to completely protect yourself from pollutants in everyday life, there are ways to relieve your own body. Targeted detoxification can, for example, help to regularly rid the body of toxins and increase general well-being.

About dr Dorrit Ronn:

dr medical Dorrit Rönn is a doctor, osteopath and homeopath. With her knowledge of homeopathy, osteopathy, nutritional advice and conventional medicine, she is constantly developing the ROENN vitality strategy with Peter Rönn. More information at: https://www.roenn-strategie.de/

