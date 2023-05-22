Pfas, poisons from which the individual cannot defend himself (22/05/2023)

They are called «pfas», an acronym from the English poly and perfluoroalkyl compounds, more simply called eternal pollutants from forever chemical for their persistence. They are a family of compounds not found in nature, over 10,000 man-made chemicals, risky to health, used by some industrial activities for their waterproofing properties. We regularly talk about them because they are harmful to health and often their incorrect or illegal disposal causes contamination of groundwater and the environment in general.

This time the alarm comes from Greenpeace (here the report) which, through access to the documents relating to the analyzes carried out by the operators and the Lombard health authorities on samples of water intended for drinking use, revealed its widespread presence: «In Lombardy the presence of pfas was recorded in almost 20% of the analyses conducted by the authorities since 2018» writes Greenpeace. And again «The survey conducted in Lombardy reveals the existence of aenvironmental and health emergency out of control that local and national authorities continue to underestimate, although it is clear that the pfas contamination involves thousands of people, often unknowingly exposed to the risk». No risk, he replies in a note Enrico Pezzoli, spokesperson for the Network of Integrated Water Service operators: «Drinking from the tap does not involve any danger, on the contrary: it is a green behavior to be encouraged. We are evaluating legal actions for procured alarm ». The data of the 13 operators of the Integrated Water Service that are part of the Water Alliance – Acque di Lombardia network, reads the note, they refer to the raw groundwater data, certainly not to the water that comes out of the tap, which instead went through purification treatments.

How they work and what they cause

The pfas act as endocrine disruptors, i.e. substances capable of altering the balance of hormones and therefore interfering with the regulation of many processes, such as development and growth, metabolism, immunity. The health consequences can also occur some time after exposure. “Endocrine disruptors are chemical substances that act as hormone substitutes or as their antagonists, so they can lead, for example, to precocious puberty or infertility problems,” he explains Annamaria Colao, professor of endocrinology at the Federico II University of Naples, president of the Italian Society of Endocrinology. In 2020 she was awarded the Geoffrey Harris Award 2020, the European prize for the most quoted scientist in the neuroendocrinological field. An increasing number of illnesses, including neonatal ones, have been associated with exposure: «The effects on health are many: ranging from obesity and diabetes, to oncological, cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases» says the specialist «Taking the example of the thyroid, I point out the increase in the incidence of a rare disease, Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, and the fact that today 30-35% of the general population”.

Still much remains to be discovered

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) places perfluorooctanoic acid (pfoa), a substance of the pfas group used in the production, for example, of non-stick cookware, in group 2B, that of substances “potentially carcinogenic for man,” based on animal research. Laboratory studies are extremely important, which have shown how substances act, but then in practice «the problem is that we don’t measure them all, we don’t know which constantly changing mixtures we come into contact with in the air, by inhalation, in the water and in materials, by contact; we do not know their composition and concentration and how they behave in the body” says Colao «Therefore, we often do not have data to be sure of what is the cause of what we detect in the clinic. But we can make hypotheses and continue with the studies. It is certain however that these substances are accumulating in the body in an imperceptible and progressive way, therefore even low but prolonged exposure can become dangerous. Clearly, longevity allows for greater accumulation.” If it’s the dose that makes the poison, there are problems. Because these substances are everywhere.

How to protect yourself?

Not only in plastic food containers, packaging, sportswear, but also in tablecloths, curtains, waterproof fabrics. «We have to live with it somehow, but as a clinician I say that there is no minimum safe dose. The individual cannot defend himself alone: ​​he cannot avoid coming into contact with already contaminated air, water and earth» says the endocrinologist. «The problem is fundamentally industrial. We must continue to monitor and recommend that industries pay particular attention to wastewater, and its correct treatment and disposal, because that is where the damage begins. What a large institution such as the European Parliament but also our national parliaments can do is be fierce with controls».

75 thousand tons were emitted in 2022 without intervention, about 4.4 million tons of pfas would end up in the environment in the next 30 years. For this, at the beginning of March, the European Chemicals Agency (Echa)which also regulates the safety testing of substances placed on the market, has published the draft of proposal to ban at the community level the production and use of thousands of pfas, starting a process necessary to stop the contamination of these eternal pollutants. Italy is not among the signatory countries.

Photo by Johannes Plenio on Unsplash