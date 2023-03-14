ARAG experts on toxic chemicals that make people and animals sick

PFAS stands for per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances and is a family of man-made chemicals. They can be found in many products that surround us every day: cosmetics, non-stick coated pans, impregnating agents for clothing, food packaging, dental floss or fire-extinguishing foam. Even in heat pumps contain PFAS. The ARAG experts provide information about the poison and its spread.

What makes PFAS so dangerous?

Since PFAS are water, grease and dirt repellent, they have a wide range of uses and are used in the manufacture of many products. According to ARAG experts, they are persistent. This means that they can hardly be broken down by natural degradation mechanisms such as solar radiation, microorganisms and other processes. They remain in the environment for decades. During their production or disposal, they can enter soil, water and air, making them toxic to humans and animals. In addition, PFAS are highly mobile and can spread over long distances, so they have become a global problem.

Where are PFAS found?

According to ARAG experts, the chemicals are found everywhere in Europe and also across the whole of Germany. „The Forever Pollution Project“, an international research team made up of journalists from 18 European media houses, has so far identified more than 17,000 PFAS-contaminated sites in Europe, 2,000 of them so severe that they pose a significant risk to human health. So far, more than 1,500 locations have been found in Germany that are contaminated with PFAS, including 300 hotspots. Especially in the vicinity of certain industrial sites, the water and soil could be contaminated. There has not yet been a systematic search in Germany for information from the ARAG experts. However, there are individual authorities, e.g. B. that State Office for Nature, Environment and Consumer Protection in North Rhine-Westphalia (LANUV), which continuously monitor soil, water and air quality.

What diseases can PFAS cause?

According to ARAG experts, the substances are mainly ingested through food and drinking water. Children who are breastfed can ingest PFAS through breast milk. The chemicals can also enter the human organism through the air and through contact with products containing PFAS. Loud Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) it is not yet possible to estimate exactly which health impairments are to be expected from PFAS. In addition, the harmful effect also depends on the amount and duration people are exposed to the poison. However, various PFAS substances are suspected of affecting the liver, the immune system and the endocrine system. In addition, PFAS could cause cancer and lead to birth defects, infertility, and other health problems.

How can you protect yourself?

According to the BfR, due to a lack of data, it is not yet possible to determine which foods mainly contribute to the intake of PFAS. Particularly high concentrations have been detected in the offal of game. But PFAS can also be found in milk and milk products, eggs or plant-based foods. In this context, the ARAG experts refer to one consumer tip of the Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMU), according to which, among other things, wild mushrooms and offal should only be eaten occasionally and attention should be paid to regional indications when fish are caught.

A sad sight

The Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection (BMUV) points out that removing and remediating soil and groundwater contaminated with PFAS is complicated and expensive. In addition, there are not enough facilities and landfills that could collect the contaminated waste. According to ARAG experts, a ban on the entire group of substances is not yet in sight. To date, only two substances in the group – PFOS and PFOA – have been banned.

