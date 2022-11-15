news-txt”>

From a single vaccine for Covid and influenza, which has just started to be tested in the United States, to that for HIV. The innovative and flexible mRNA technology will revolutionize the way to vaccinate but also to tackle diseases such as cancer. A special AnsaIncontra, aired on Ansa.it, took stock of the prospects accelerated by the pandemic.

“The phase 1 clinical trial conducted by Pfizer and BioNTech for a vaccine for Covid updated to Omicron 4 and 5 combined with that for seasonal flu has just started – explains Valentina Marino, Pfizer Italia medical director – will administer with a single injection. To make this possible, the mRna technology (messenger ribonucleic acid), which is able to easily adapt to new variants, given that influenza and Covid viruses mutate quickly. And there are also trials launched for the cure. HIV and tuberculosis “.

However, research is also underway for a possible use of mRna for the treatment of tumors. “The mRna allows to turn off what is at the basis of the onset of a disease or a tumor – continues the medical director Pfizer Italy – and being very adaptable it allows to target, for example, the cells of melanoma, prostate cancer or The race has begun: as soon as we have data we will be able to bring new vaccines and treatments “.

The pandemic has made it clear that the collaboration of different actors is needed to address some research challenges. This is what happened with the development of the Sars-Cov-2 vaccine. “BioNTech, a small and dynamic company, has been studying mRna technology for three years, while Pfizer has been investing in research on innovative vaccines for decades.

The collaboration between the two – continues Marino – led in a short time to a vaccine. But the merit was also from the volunteers who agreed to take part in the experimentation and advanced technologies that allowed the monitoring of the disease in real time. Thus the data was immediately collected and made available to the regulatory agencies. And the results soon reached the population. ”