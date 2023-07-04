Pfizer’s Report Reveals Alarming Adverse Effects of COVID-19 Vaccination: Underrated and Overlooked

Pfizer Report Reveals Disturbing Adverse Effects of COVID-19 Vaccination

In a recent report published by pharmaceutical company Pfizer, alarming data regarding the adverse effects of the anti-COVID-19 vaccination has come to light. The report, which spans over 400 pages, showcases the adverse effects reported by both injured parties and doctors. However, it is important to note that this data is collected through passive pharmacovigilance, which relies on spontaneous reporting, potentially leading to underestimation of the actual adverse effects.

Several factors contribute to the potential underestimation of adverse effects. Healthcare professionals may not have considered or linked patient symptoms to the vaccine, leading to a lack of reporting. Additionally, patients themselves may have felt discouraged from reporting due to a lack of confidence in a proper response. The pervasive belief that the vaccine is completely safe and without side effects further deters patients from reporting adverse events.

Passive pharmacovigilance data is primarily underestimated compared to reality, as its success relies on the reporting of suspected adverse reactions. These methods are intended to generate hypotheses or test existing ones. Unfortunately, when it comes to COVID-19, attempts to formulate hypotheses and investigate adverse effects have been stifled. Nevertheless, data from a previous report by AIFA revealed a worrying reality where sudden illnesses and increased emergency room visits were prevalent among a median age of 48.

With the release of the Pfizer Report, it is crucial to consider the immense number of adverse events listed within its pages. Thousands of inflammatory pathologies, including myocarditis and pericarditis, are mentioned, amplifying concerns about their mysterious and unexplained origins. Health issues such as blindness, affecting 970 individuals, and pregnancy complications, impacting nearly 700 women, further highlight the dire consequences of these adverse effects.

The report covers a six-month observation period from December 19, 2021, to June 18, 2022, coinciding with the period when vaccination campaigns were in full swing. It is unsettling to note that the report also confirms 3,000 deaths. This figure, provided by the vaccine manufacturer itself, cannot be dismissed as a conspiracy theory or denialism but represents the lives lost due to vaccination. These individuals were once healthy and living normal lives, leaving behind grieving families and an inexplicable void.

While it is possible to die from various causes, dying from prevention raises significant concerns. The COVID-19 pandemic had a lethality rate of just over 2% and could have been further reduced with proper treatment. What also hurts is the realization that adverse events and deaths were anticipated and accounted for. Statements made by prominent figures like Fabrizio Pregliasco, who acknowledged the limited adverse events of vaccination, now carry weight and support the notion that vaccination meant risking one’s life and health.

The Pfizer Report exposes the truth behind the risks associated with vaccination and raises questions about the coercive measures taken to enforce it. The supposed ethical and solidarity motivations, intended to protect the community, now seem misguided. The concept of vaccination as an act of love has been disproven by the countless victims who have suffered collateral damage in the form of blindness, heart conditions, neuropathies, and other severe consequences.

As this report emerges, it is essential to reevaluate the push for mandatory vaccination and prioritize informed consent. The well-being and safety of individuals should remain at the forefront, ensuring that the risks and benefits of vaccination are accurately communicated and understood before making such life-altering decisions.