A potential antidote to the poison of one of the deadliest mushrooms in existence, responsible for more than 90 percent of deaths worldwide, the phalloid Amanita. Indeed, the American FDA has just approved a substance that reduces the toxicity of α-amanitin, a toxin produced by the most poisonous mushroom in the world and which has shown efficacy in mice and human cells in vitro, according to the study published in Nature Communications.