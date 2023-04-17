Home » Pharma Dialogue session
Pharma Dialogue session

The focus of the dialogue session was Germany as a research location. Among other things, the topics of antibiotics and clinical research were the focus of the discussions. In particular, the increasing challenges arising from antibiotic resistance, but also possibilities that could lead to a further strengthening of Germany as a research location, were discussed particularly intensively.

Strong pharmaceutical location as the goal

The general goal of the pharmaceutical dialogue is to strengthen Germany as a pharmaceutical location in the areas of research, development and production in order to continue to ensure a nationwide, high-quality and safe supply of pharmaceuticals in Germany.

