Pharmaceutical associations: Automatic substitution endangers the biotech location

Berlin – The BAH, BPI, AG Pro Biosimilars and vfa believe that the automatic substitution of biopharmaceuticals is dangerous. The associations of the pharmaceutical industry confirm this on the occasion of today’s discussion of the Federal Joint Committee (G-BA) with the regulation anchored in the GKV Financial Stabilization Act (GKV-FinStG). They warn of the negative consequences for Europe, which is still robust as a biotech production location, and for security of supply. Politicians must not make the same mistakes as with generics and endanger the competitiveness of European manufacturers through unrestrained cost containment in the statutory health insurance system. Rather, the functioning biopharmaceuticals location in Germany and Europe must be secured.

There are many good reasons against the substitution of biopharmaceuticals. Because drugs to be administered parenterally are usually prescribed to particularly sensitive patient groups with chronic and oncological diseases, patient safety must always come first. However, with a view to stable SHI financing, there is no reason for an automatic exchange: the biosimilar market is working and competition is in full swing. Not only do most imitation products achieve prescription rates of 70 to even over 90 percent. With the 2021 legally anchored information on the economical prescription of biopharmaceuticals for doctors, it is already sufficiently ensured that biopharmaceuticals are prescribed economically and used safely.

Nevertheless, the G-BA was commissioned in the GKV-FinStG to first develop information on automatic substitution (at the level of pharmacies) for parenteral biopharmaceutical preparations for direct medical use by the summer of this year. The dynamics of the auxiliary tax are already having a cost-cutting effect, because since September 1, 2022, biosimilar companies have had to grant health insurance companies a discount of up to almost 68 percent for biosimilars used in parenteral preparations. This results in projected savings of more than 500 million euros per year, which are achieved by biosimilars due to this new regulation in the private sector alone. These instruments comprehensively raise the savings potential of biopharmaceuticals.

A double control through an automatic substitution in the pharmacy, as a result of which the health insurance companies conclude exclusive discount agreements with individual manufacturers and can thus obtain even higher price reductions, is superfluous and harbors the risk of ruinous competition, which has already led to the relocation of production and supply bottlenecks with generics has.

The associations are therefore calling on the legislator to cancel the order to the G-BA in the Drug Supply Bottleneck Combating and Supply Improvement Act (ALBVVG) or at least to clarify that after this step with the instructions for the exchange of parenteral biopharmaceutical preparations for direct medical use, no further steps are taken towards full automatic substitution in pharmacies.

Background: With the GKV Financial Stabilization Act (GKV-FinStG), which came into force in November 2022, the regulatory mandate for automatic substitution to the G-BA was specified: According to this, pharmacies are to be obliged to exchange prescribed biotechnologically manufactured medicinal products (biopharmaceuticals) if they are parenteral preparations consists of finished medicinal products for immediate medical use in patients.

