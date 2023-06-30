Pharmaceutical industry: Seehofer’s true confessions – health education

It is not often that the statements of a politician in front of the camera are spontaneously and unchecked accepted as true. But exceptions prove the rule. And this exception was the then Federal Health Minister Seehofer, who bluntly admitted in an interview for “Frontal 21” in 2006 that the power of the pharmaceutical lobby is greater than that of politics.[1]

What was happening?

When health care costs skyrocketed in reunified Germany, Seehofer, then Minister of Health, thought he could stop the explosion with a “positive list”. This list contained prescription drugs that could demonstrate a certain benefit in the treatment of the intended indications and would therefore be paid for by the health insurance companies.

That would have been the de facto end for imitation drugs and drugs with questionable benefits, which the patients would have had to pay for themselves or would have been borne by private insurance. Of course, the chances of this happening aren’t particularly great.

In 2014, “n-tv” complained about superfluous and expensive medicines, and that around 30 percent of the health insurance companies’ expenditures are for medicines that have no added value for patients and would therefore become “price drivers”.[2]

Deutschlandfunk reported in 2015 from “superfluous launches of medicines”.[3] In this article we also learn something about the position of the IQWiG (Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care), which failed 60 percent of the tested drugs at that time. Reason: “There is no evidence that they are superior to established preparations.”

What became of the positive list?

It doesn’t take much imagination to guess that the pharmaceutical industry would have had to put up with a massive loss in sales as a result of the positive list. With the help of her lobby groups, she managed to prevent the positive list and to let her “business as usual” continue unhindered.

The whole thing was accompanied by a perfidious demonstration of the power of the pharmaceutical industry and its lobby, when Seehofer’s state secretary of all people handed the president of the pharmaceutical association a shredded positive list after the positive list had been launched. That’s kind of the finger to all who oppose the interests of the pharmaceutical industry.

As a result, there were some attempts to introduce a kind of positive list, for example under Philipp Rösler from the FDP. But these efforts also came to nothing. The result was health insurance expenditure for 2015, which was at a new record high of around EUR 37 billion at the time.

How did this abundance of power come about?

There is an informative documentation for this (The D-Files – The power of the pharmaceutical industry) by ARD from 2014 (which won the Grimme Prize).[4]

Using the example of the Bayer company from its early days, we learn how the pharmaceutical industry was already bringing its products onto the market during the imperial era. Even then, there were extensive advertising and marketing campaigns. Even then, the influence of the pharmaceutical industry on scientific reports was part of everyday business. Nothing has changed to this day:

And the choice of means of how to deal with opponents of interests was not particularly choosy even then. Today this could be described as “typical”:

Carrl Duisberg, who joined Bayer in 1884, then became head of the “research department” and ultimately CEO of Bayer, marketed heroin, among other things, as a “drug for everything” (even against nymphomania) because the drug could treat the symptoms of a number of Complaints turned off. Even then, treating symptoms away was considered a “cure”. Nothing has changed to this day either.

However, heroin has a high potential for dependency, which was not known at the time and was not immediately apparent due to the small dosages. When concerns about this arose, Duisberg recommended that these people be “muzzled.”

“Gauge” is probably the somewhat antiquated expression for “censor”, which is more relevant today than ever, especially in relation to modRNA “vaccinations”. Gene injections are what heroin was then. And critics are still “muzzled” today.

The consequence of this practice, which has since become established in the pharmaceutical industry, has repeatedly led to hair-raising scandals. Here is a small selection:

Contergan – This was probably the first major scandal that became public because the consequences were too obvious and could no longer be discussed away.

And this is just as scandalous: the drug trials of conventional medicine in children’s homes

Here, too, there is a dramatic increase: Covid-19 and human experiments – in Corona times everything is allowed?

Not to mention the human experiments in the concentration camps of the Third Reich…

And this is how the power of the pharmaceutical industry looks today:

This post was created on June 26th, 2023.

