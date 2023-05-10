Pharmaceutical spending is out of control

It would be the case that, sooner or later, the Minister of Health, Horace Schillaci, together with the whole government, began to take care of serious things. For example of one pharmaceutical expense now out of control with the roof system that obviously does not work.

In 2022, with pharmaceutical expenditure borne by the National Health Service, the 20 billion were broken for the first time

Last year – as he reports The sun 24 hours – for the first time the 20 billion were broken through, with pharmaceutical expenditure borne by the NHS which stood at 20,504.6 billion, according to data recently communicated by AIFA, against the 19,465.7 billion reached in 2021. And the trend is set to increase by another billion this year as well. Based on the consumption of drugs in the first months of 2023 surveyed by Iqvia, the pharmaceutical expenditure for direct purchases (hospital expenditure) this year will once again exceed the ceiling programmed by law, reaching – according to estimates – around 13 billion euros, +6% compared to 2022.

Against an estimated ceiling of around 9.7 billion euros (7.65% of the National Health Fund, as in 2021 and 2022), this increase will lead to a deficit of around 3.3 billion euros, in growth of 20% compared to 2022. Half of these, or about 1.6 billion, will have to be repaid by pharmaceutical companies – recalls Iqvia – with the payback system. The remainder will be paid by the individual Regions based on their exceeding the allocated budget.

Starting from 2022, however, companies that have already fulfilled the full payment of the shelf charge for the years 2019 and 2020 will enjoy a reduction in the fee to be paid, recalculating the value of the shelf as if the ceiling were 8%. in 2022 and 8.15% in 2023. The payback for these companies will therefore be calculated as if the total payback for 2023 were approximately 1.4 billion euros. The agreed expense (the prescription in the pharmacy) is expected to grow by around 1.5% compared to 2022, reaching around 8.1 billion euros. But in this case it will remain within the programmed ceiling, generating an increasing surplus of resources compared to 2022 (around 800 million, compared to 728 verified by Aifa for 2022).

The payback introduced by Renzi is of little use. And the cost trend is growing by one billion a year

On the payback mechanism, in parentheses, several doubts are gathering. Siegfried Ranucci has dedicated an investigation of Report, at the beginning of last month, to this law wanted by the Renzi government in 2015 and activated only years later by Draghi immediately after his resignation. In fact, it is a law that risks bringing companies that provide public health to their knees because it provides that when the Regions exceed the spending ceiling for the purchase of medical devices, the supplier companies must contribute to repaying the debt by repaying up to 50% of the turnover from supplies.

The companies should have returned 2.2 billion euros to the Regions for the four-year period 2015-2018 by 30 April. This was what the Aiuti bis decree established. The result is that more than 4,000 small and medium-sized enterprises in the sector are currently at risk of closing down and, without certain rules, have stopped participating in tenders. In short, what had been heralded as a virtuous initiative turned out to be an illogical and above all harmful law.